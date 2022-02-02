Upcoming Deadlines for Abstracts for 2022 IADC Conference Programs

HSE Sustainability Europe (15 February 2022)
The Program Committee for the 2022 HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition is doing things a little differently this year.
Instead of the traditional Call for Abstracts, the committee would like to present a challenge to our membership to identify a problem or challenge you are facing related to safety or sustainability within your companies that need a solution. The conference program committee members hope to find some creative solutions to these challenges.
Members of the conference program committee will identify issues that will be vetted during the two-day conference, providing maximum take-home value for attendees. Once the problems/challenges have been collected, the committee members will meet to select the problems that will be put forward for the conference agenda.
The Program Committee of the 2022 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition sends out a request to all colleagues for their assistance by identifying your toughest sustainability or safety challenge.
What is the Sustainability or Safety challenge you sit with in your organization that you cannot find a solution to?
Please formulate this challenge and share it with us! The Program Committee will organize the next IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference around those challenges. As you formulate the challenge, please identify & structure your abstract like below:
- Problem/Challenge
- Complication
- Solutions you have tried
We will engage with experts and various companies and organizations that could provide a solution or an idea about a possible solution. Please note that we cannot handle all challenges and allow us the discretion to select the challenges we find most relevant. We look forward to your participation as we take this novel approach to setting a relevant and timely conference agenda.
Dates to Know:
- Conference Dates: Wednesday-Thursday, 14-15 September 2022
- Deadline: Tuesday, 15 February 2022
- Notification of Selection: Friday, 8 April 2022
Visit the 2022 HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference page for more details on submitting abstracts.
Advanced Rig Technology (18 February 2022)
IADC is pleased to issue a Call for Abstracts for the 2022 Advanced Rig Technology Conference & Exhibition. The below list includes general subject themes envisioned for the conference, although abstracts exploring other topics may also be considered.
- Data Analytics, including Machine Learning & AI
- Mechanization & Robotics
- Workflows for the Digital Oilfield
- Automation & Autonomous Drilling
- Remote & Real-time Operations
- Rig Upgrades & Re-Activation
- Next-generation rig innovations
- Fuel Efficiency & Rig Technologies for Sustainabiilty
- Out-of-the-Box Technologies
NOTE: Selected abstracts might be assigned to interactive panel discussions, rather than scheduled as conventional presentations.
Dates to Know:
- Conference Dates: Tuesday-Wednesday, 30-31 August 2022
- Deadline: Friday, 18 February 2022
- Notification of Selection: Friday, 8 April 2022
Visit the 2022 Advanced Rig Technology Conference page for more details on submitting abstracts.
SPE/IADC Managed Pressure Drilling and Underbalanced Operations (21 February 2022)
IADC is pleased to issue a Call for Abstracts for the 2022 SPE/IADC Managed Pressure Drilling and Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition. The below list includes general subject themes envisioned for the conference, although abstracts exploring other topics may also be considered.
- Data Analytics (including Machine Learning & AI)
- Mechanization & Robotics
- Workflows for the Digital Oilfield
- Automation & Autonomous Drilling
- Remote & Real-time Operations
- Rig Upgrades & Re-Activation
- Next-generation Rig Innovations
- Fuel Efficiency & Rig Technologies for Sustainability
- Out-of-the-Box Technologies
NOTE: Selected abstracts might be assigned to interactive panel discussions, rather than scheduled as conventional presentations.
Dates to Know:
- Conference Dates: Tuesday-Wednesday, 27-28 September 2022
- Deadline: Friday, 18 February 2022
- Notification of Selection: Tuesday, 22 March 2022
Visit the 2022 SPE/IADC Managed Pressure Drilling and Underbalanced Operations Conference page for more details on submitting abstracts.
Contracts & Risk Management (7 March 2022)
IADC is pleased to issue a call for abstracts for its upcoming IADC Contracts & Risk Management Conference & Exhibition. Prospective authors are encouraged to submit abstracts on topics related to contracts and risk management. Presentations related to the topics below are of particular interest.
- Contractual Provisions Addressing Anti-Bribery/Anti-Corruption Law Compliance
- Intellectual Property
- New Country Entry Considerations
- Maritime Focus
- Insurance Market & Related Issues
- Effectively Working with Insurance Loss Adjusters
- Data Quality/Collection/Ownership
- Well Control
- Practice Pointers on Choice of Law & Arbitration Provisions
- Pointers on Contract Drafting
- Drilling Contract Incentive Bonus Provisions
- International Security Concerns: Impact on Contract Provisions
- Ethics
- Risk Allocation, Hold Harmless, Release of Liability & Indemnity Agreements
- Unique Provisions Found in NOC Contracts
- Commercial Issues
- Recent Court Decisions Involving Drilling Activities
- Decommissioning Vessels & Interaction with P&A Rigs
- Recent State Court Decisions Involving Contractor’s Liability & Insurance
Dates to Know:
- Conference Dates: Tuesday-Wednesday, 4-5 October 2022
- Deadline: Monday, 7 March 2022
- Notification of Selection: Friday, 6 May 2022
Visit the 2022 Contracts & Risk Management Conference page for more details on submitting abstracts.