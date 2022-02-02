Upcoming Deadlines for Abstracts for 2022 IADC Conference Programs

HSE Sustainability Europe (15 February 2022)

The Program Committee for the 2022 HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition is doing things a little differently this year.

Instead of the traditional Call for Abstracts, the committee would like to present a challenge to our membership to identify a problem or challenge you are facing related to safety or sustainability within your companies that need a solution. The conference program committee members hope to find some creative solutions to these challenges.

Members of the conference program committee will identify issues that will be vetted during the two-day conference, providing maximum take-home value for attendees. Once the problems/challenges have been collected, the committee members will meet to select the problems that will be put forward for the conference agenda.

The Program Committee of the 2022 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition sends out a request to all colleagues for their assistance by identifying your toughest sustainability or safety challenge.

What is the Sustainability or Safety challenge you sit with in your organization that you cannot find a solution to?

Please formulate this challenge and share it with us! The Program Committee will organize the next IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference around those challenges. As you formulate the challenge, please identify & structure your abstract like below:

Problem/Challenge Complication Solutions you have tried

We will engage with experts and various companies and organizations that could provide a solution or an idea about a possible solution. Please note that we cannot handle all challenges and allow us the discretion to select the challenges we find most relevant. We look forward to your participation as we take this novel approach to setting a relevant and timely conference agenda.

Dates to Know:

Conference Dates: Wednesday-Thursday, 14-15 September 2022

Deadline: Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Notification of Selection: Friday, 8 April 2022

Visit the 2022 HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference page for more details on submitting abstracts.