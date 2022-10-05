Upcoming Permian Basin Regional Forum

Event Information
- Date: 18 October 2022
- Location: Midland, TX, USA
- Venue: Midland County Horseshoe Arena
The event’s sessions, presentations, and panels will have a variety of topics, including:
Directional Drilling
These industry leaders will examine the role of the drilling contractor in the directional drilling arena, and the future of directional drilling.
Market Outlook
Industry analysts will share their insight on events impacting the O&G market and what to expect in the year(s) ahead for the Permian Basin region.
Safety Showcase
Safety professionals will share their insights on current safety challenges in the region.
Operator’s Outlook
Operators in the Permian Basin will share their insight on topics to include drilling plans, safety, training, challenges, and special projects.
Perspectives from the Drilling Contractor
Drilling Contractors in the Permian Basin will share their insight on topics to include drilling plans, safety, training, challenges, and special projects.
Energy Expansion/Renewables
Exploring alternative energy sources in oilfield applications, primarily targeted at drilling.
Permian Strategic Partnership
Permian Strategic Partnership works to strengthen and improve the quality of life for Permian Basin residents by partnering with federal, state, and local leaders to develop and implement strategic plans that foster superior schools, safer roads, quality healthcare, affordable housing and a trained workforce.
Texas & New Mexico Legislative & Regulatory Overview
PBPA advocates for safe and responsible oil and gas development and provides education on safety, legislation, regulation, and support services for the industry.
Extended Laterals
In the Permian Basin, horizontal wells with 3 mile laterals are becoming routine. This discussion includes how to optimize drilling techniques and the unique challenges associated with extended reach laterals.
|Program Committee
|Barrett Zuskind, Z-Tex Services / Brandon Callen, Warren CAT / Chris Brown, Ulterra / Jacob Bruster, Unit Drilling Company / John Ross Norton, Norton Energy / John Williams, Unit Drilling / Justin Hearn, Ulterra / Leroy Peterson, Latshaw Drilling Company / Mitch Lacy, LEAM Drilling Services / Morgan Cole, Helmerich & Payne IDC /
Bob Warren, IADC / Thad Dunham, IADC
|Sponsorship opportunities are available to IADC members!
|Please contact IADC at +1.713.292.1945 or Stephanie.Carling@iadc.org for more information.
Send comments/questions to drillbits@iadc.org.