Upcoming Permian Basin Regional Forum

Program

The event’s sessions, presentations, and panels will have a variety of topics, including:

Directional Drilling

These industry leaders will examine the role of the drilling contractor in the directional drilling arena, and the future of directional drilling.

Mike Buker, President, Phoenix Technology Services USA Inc.

Joel Wilmes, Drilling Solutions Liaison and Dave Simpson, Drilling Solutions Manager, Helmerich & Payne IDC

Market Outlook

Industry analysts will share their insight on events impacting the O&G market and what to expect in the year(s) ahead for the Permian Basin region.

Sean Mitchell, Managing Partner, Daniel Energy Partners

Reed Olmstead, Executive Director – Upstream Research, IHS Markit, S&P Global

Safety Showcase

Safety professionals will share their insights on current safety challenges in the region.

Shane Phipps, Safety Director, Wilbanks Trucking Services LLC

Cody Ashley, HSE Director, Latshaw Drilling Company

Operator’s Outlook

Operators in the Permian Basin will share their insight on topics to include drilling plans, safety, training, challenges, and special projects.

Mike Oestmann, CEO, Tall City

Nick Goree, PMP, Vice President, Drilling, Earthstone Operating, LLC

Scott Rovira, Vice President, Well Construction, Endeavor Energy Resources, LP

Perspectives from the Drilling Contractor

Drilling Contractors in the Permian Basin will share their insight on topics to include drilling plans, safety, training, challenges, and special projects.

Kurt Bailey, Operations Manager, Patterson-UTI

Josh Price, Area Manager – Southern Division, Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc.

Ryan Hessler, Operations Manager, Unit Drilling Company

Energy Expansion/Renewables

Exploring alternative energy sources in oilfield applications, primarily targeted at drilling.

Dillon Blakley, Director, Rental Power and Services, Warren CAT

Permian Strategic Partnership

Permian Strategic Partnership works to strengthen and improve the quality of life for Permian Basin residents by partnering with federal, state, and local leaders to develop and implement strategic plans that foster superior schools, safer roads, quality healthcare, affordable housing and a trained workforce.

Tracee Bentley, CEO, Permian Strategic Partnership

Texas & New Mexico Legislative & Regulatory Overview

PBPA advocates for safe and responsible oil and gas development and provides education on safety, legislation, regulation, and support services for the industry.

Ben Shepperd, President, Permian Basin Petroleum Association

Extended Laterals

In the Permian Basin, horizontal wells with 3 mile laterals are becoming routine. This discussion includes how to optimize drilling techniques and the unique challenges associated with extended reach laterals.