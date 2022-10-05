Upcoming Permian Basin Regional Forum

DRILLBITS
In conjunction with the IADC Permian Basin Chapter, IADC is pleased to announce the IADC Permian Basin Regional Forum. The Permian Basin is a region that continues to be the leader in drilling activity, oil and gas production, and operator investments. This will be the first in a prospective series of regional-focused events that are planned to be held in different locations in conjunction with an IADC Chapter. With its top speakers and panels, this forum will explore specific issues affecting this prolific region.

Event Information

  • Date: 18 October 2022
  • Location: Midland, TX, USA
  • Venue: Midland County Horseshoe Arena

Program

The event’s sessions, presentations, and panels will have a variety of topics, including:

Directional Drilling
These industry leaders will examine the role of the drilling contractor in the directional drilling arena, and the future of directional drilling.

  • Mike Buker, President, Phoenix Technology Services USA Inc.
  • Joel Wilmes, Drilling Solutions Liaison and Dave Simpson, Drilling Solutions Manager, Helmerich & Payne IDC

Market Outlook
Industry analysts will share their insight on events impacting the O&G market and what to expect in the year(s) ahead for the Permian Basin region.

  • Sean Mitchell, Managing Partner, Daniel Energy Partners
  • Reed Olmstead, Executive Director – Upstream Research, IHS Markit, S&P Global

Safety Showcase
Safety professionals will share their insights on current safety challenges in the region.

  • Shane Phipps, Safety Director, Wilbanks Trucking Services LLC
  • Cody Ashley, HSE Director, Latshaw Drilling Company

Operator’s Outlook
Operators in the Permian Basin will share their insight on topics to include drilling plans, safety, training, challenges, and special projects.

  • Mike Oestmann, CEO, Tall City
  • Nick Goree, PMP, Vice President, Drilling, Earthstone Operating, LLC
  • Scott Rovira, Vice President, Well Construction, Endeavor Energy Resources, LP

Perspectives from the Drilling Contractor
Drilling Contractors in the Permian Basin will share their insight on topics to include drilling plans, safety, training, challenges, and special projects.

  • Kurt Bailey, Operations Manager, Patterson-UTI
  • Josh Price, Area Manager – Southern Division, Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc.
  • Ryan Hessler, Operations Manager, Unit Drilling Company

Energy Expansion/Renewables
Exploring alternative energy sources in oilfield applications, primarily targeted at drilling. 

  •  Dillon Blakley, Director, Rental Power and Services, Warren CAT

Permian Strategic Partnership
Permian Strategic Partnership works to strengthen and improve the quality of life for Permian Basin residents by partnering with federal, state, and local leaders to develop and implement strategic plans that foster superior schools, safer roads, quality healthcare, affordable housing and a trained workforce.

  • Tracee Bentley, CEO, Permian Strategic Partnership

Texas & New Mexico Legislative & Regulatory Overview
PBPA advocates for safe and responsible oil and gas development and provides education on safety, legislation, regulation, and support services for the industry.

  • Ben Shepperd, President, Permian Basin Petroleum Association

Extended Laterals
In the Permian Basin, horizontal wells with 3 mile laterals are becoming routine. This discussion includes how to optimize drilling techniques and the unique challenges associated with extended reach laterals.

  • Grant Muncrief, Drilling and Completions Manager, Coterra Energy
  • Chris Jones, Field Services Manager, Helmerich & Payne IDC
Program Committee
Barrett Zuskind, Z-Tex Services / Brandon Callen, Warren CAT / Chris Brown, Ulterra / Jacob Bruster, Unit Drilling Company / John Ross Norton, Norton Energy / John Williams, Unit Drilling / Justin Hearn, Ulterra / Leroy Peterson, Latshaw Drilling Company / Mitch Lacy, LEAM Drilling Services / Morgan Cole, Helmerich & Payne IDC /

Bob Warren, IADC / Thad Dunham, IADC
Sponsorship opportunities are available to IADC members!
Please contact IADC at +1.713.292.1945 or Stephanie.Carling@iadc.org for more information.
LEARN MORE & REGISTER

