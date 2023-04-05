Upcoming Permian Basin Chapter Events

2023 IADC Permian Basin Annual Golf Tournament

A message from the Permian Basin Chapter:

“It’s that time of year again everyone! We are excited to get our annual golf tournament started up again, especially after the amazing turnout we had last year, which is a huge thanks to everyone that participated! We made a few changes to the teams and sponsorships that we think everyone will enjoy, more information and ticket purchasing can be found by clicking the link below or by contacting Mitchell Lacy, Brandon Bird or Brandon C.Thank you again to everyone and we look forward to seeing all of you May 22nd, 2023 at Odessa Country Club.”

Date: Monday, 22 May

Location: Odessa Country Club

Registration: 10:30am – 11:30am

Shotgun Start: 12pm