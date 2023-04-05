Upcoming Permian Basin Chapter Events

The IADC Permian Basin Chapter has two upcoming events this spring.
2023 IADC Permian Basin Drilling Contractor Forum
Learn from and network with top industry leaders as they share insights and forecasts on drilling rig technology, industry trends and much more! Dinner will be provided.
Date: Wednesday, 19 April
Location: Midland Country Club
Networking Happy Hour: 4:00pm – 5:00pm
Panel: 5:00pm – 7:00pm
2023 IADC Permian Basin Annual Golf Tournament
A message from the Permian Basin Chapter:
“It’s that time of year again everyone! We are excited to get our annual golf tournament started up again, especially after the amazing turnout we had last year, which is a huge thanks to everyone that participated! We made a few changes to the teams and sponsorships that we think everyone will enjoy, more information and ticket purchasing can be found by clicking the link below or by contacting Mitchell Lacy, Brandon Bird or Brandon C.Thank you again to everyone and we look forward to seeing all of you May 22nd, 2023 at Odessa Country Club.”
Date: Monday, 22 May
Location: Odessa Country Club
Registration: 10:30am – 11:30am
Shotgun Start: 12pm