Upcoming October Conferences

2022 IADC INTERNATIONAL WELL CONTROL CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION
- DATE: 11-12 October 2022
- LOCATION: Oslo, Norway
- VENUE: Grand Hotel Oslo
This conference will seek to examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies. The focus of this event will be on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control.
Program Highlights
IOGP’s Review of Well Control Incidents
Will Your BOP’s Close in a Hydrocarbon Fire?
Innovative Solutions to Well Control Challenges and Risks on Plug and Abandonment Operations
Panel Session: Well Control – the Future – Unified Voices
Managed Pressure Drilling Well Control Events
Understanding Barrier Philosophy when using MPD
Assessment of Well Control Competence in Drilling and Well Activities
Mixing Virtual and Face-to-Face Learning in Well Control Training
Well Control Equipment Inspection & Crew Assessment
Reducing False Positives in Automated Kick Detection Using a Cloud-Based, Real-Time System
Panel Session: How Can we Improve Human Performance to Prevent Well Control Incidents?
Effect of CO2 on Well Control Procedures and Well Design
Can Reservoir Depletion be Credited for Relief Well Operations?