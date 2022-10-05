DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Upcoming October Conferences

Topics
wellcontrol

2022 IADC INTERNATIONAL WELL CONTROL CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION 

  • DATE: 11-12 October 2022
  • LOCATION: Oslo, Norway
  • VENUE: Grand Hotel Oslo

This conference will seek to examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies. The focus of this event will be on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control.

Program Highlights

IOGP’s Review of Well Control Incidents

Will Your BOP’s Close in a Hydrocarbon Fire?

Innovative Solutions to Well Control Challenges and Risks on Plug and Abandonment Operations

Panel Session: Well Control – the Future – Unified Voices

Managed Pressure Drilling Well Control Events

Understanding Barrier Philosophy when using MPD

Assessment of Well Control Competence in Drilling and Well Activities

Mixing Virtual and Face-to-Face Learning in Well Control Training

Well Control Equipment Inspection & Crew Assessment

Reducing False Positives in Automated Kick Detection Using a Cloud-Based, Real-Time System

Panel Session: How Can we Improve Human Performance to Prevent Well Control Incidents?

Effect of CO2 on Well Control Procedures and Well Design

Can Reservoir Depletion be Credited for Relief Well Operations?

LEARN MORE & REGISTER
ME22_webbanner-short

2022 IADC DRILLING MIDDLE EAST CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION

  • DATE: 18-19 October 2022
  • LOCATION: Dubai, UAE
  • VENUE: Grosvenor House

Although the Middle East market has remained resilient through the downturn, this region continues to face challenges around workforce development, drilling efficiency, safety and security, and equipment maintenance. This conference will bring together industry leaders and drilling professionals to discuss such challenges and share best practices. Cutting-edge technology advances, including drilling automation, will be featured, as will case studies of relevant technical achievements. The premier event also will highlight evolving approaches to safety and training, providing practical information on new tools and processes that can be used to improve HSE performance.

Program Highlights

Market Outlook

Innovations in Continuous Well Control Learning

Panel Discussion: ESG-Journey to Net Zero Emissions

Regional IADC Middle East Chapters update

Automate Contractual Terms with Smart Contracts Certified by IADC:

Taking Leadership and Culture to the Next Level with Human Performance Methods

Panel Discussion: Drilling Automation

Panel Discussion: Culture, Leadership & Human Performance

Integrated Rig Management Platform

Leveraging Machine Learning to Predict and Prevent Stuck Pipe in Drilling Operations

Panel Discussion: Global Supply Chain

LEARN MORE & REGISTER

Related posts

5 October 2022

IADC Comments on BOEM’s Reinstatement of Lease Sale 257

Read more

From left to right: Eric van Oort, Blaine Dow, and Scott Beautz

5 October 2022

Event Recap: DEC Q3 Tech Forum Discusses Challenges in Attracting New Talent

Read more
5 October 2022

Upcoming Permian Basin Regional Forum

Read more