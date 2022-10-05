Upcoming October Conferences

2022 IADC INTERNATIONAL WELL CONTROL CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION

DATE : 11-12 October 2022

: 11-12 October 2022 LOCATION : Oslo, Norway

: Oslo, Norway VENUE: Grand Hotel Oslo

This conference will seek to examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies. The focus of this event will be on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control.

Program Highlights

IOGP’s Review of Well Control Incidents

Will Your BOP’s Close in a Hydrocarbon Fire?

Innovative Solutions to Well Control Challenges and Risks on Plug and Abandonment Operations

Panel Session: Well Control – the Future – Unified Voices

Managed Pressure Drilling Well Control Events

Understanding Barrier Philosophy when using MPD

Assessment of Well Control Competence in Drilling and Well Activities

Mixing Virtual and Face-to-Face Learning in Well Control Training

Well Control Equipment Inspection & Crew Assessment

Reducing False Positives in Automated Kick Detection Using a Cloud-Based, Real-Time System

Panel Session: How Can we Improve Human Performance to Prevent Well Control Incidents?

Effect of CO2 on Well Control Procedures and Well Design

Can Reservoir Depletion be Credited for Relief Well Operations?