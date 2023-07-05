DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Upcoming IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas

Topics

The IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas & Exhibition will seek to examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies. This event will focus on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control. More details are available in the conference program

EVENT INFORMATION

  • Date: 22-23 August, 2023
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana, US
  • Venue: Ritz Carlton New Orleans 

Program Committee

Jeremy Sokol, Chevron

John Broussard, BP

Jon Shoemaker, Diamond Offshore Drilling

Keeley Bell, Noble

Mike Garvin, Patterson-UTI Drilling Company

Mitch McKinnis, Helmerich & Payne

Nial Shepherd, Ensign Energy Services

Philip Dalrymple, Independence Contract Drilling

Richard Grayson, Nabors Industries

Santo Endieveri, Transocean

Tommy Bumstead, Precision Drilling

Jim Rocco, IADC

Sponsorship opportunities are available to IADC members!
Please contact Lori Gagula at lori.gagula@iadc.org or +1.713.292.1945 for more information.

 

LEARN MORE & REGISTER

Related posts

5 July 2023

IADC Joins Coalition to Discuss Permitting Reform on Capitol Hill with Members of Congress

Read more
5 July 2023

Regional Chapters Host Annual Golf Tournaments

Read more
5 July 2023

WellSharp Test Question Review Workgroup Completes Phase 1

Read more