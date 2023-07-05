Upcoming IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas

The IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas & Exhibition will seek to examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies. This event will focus on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control. More details are available in the conference program.
EVENT INFORMATION
- Date: 22-23 August, 2023
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana, US
- Venue: Ritz Carlton New Orleans