Upcoming IADC Conferences in May 2023

IADC HSE and Sustainability Asia Pacific Conference & Exhibition

The Asia Pacific region continues to position itself as a dynamic and vibrant market where rapid economic and demographic growth will sustain demand for oil and gas drilling and exploration in Asia in the foreseeable future. However, the industry needs future-ready leaders to drive the transformation to ensure the industry is equipped with relevant competencies and capabilities in order to overcome current and future industry challenges.

Collaborative efforts and partnerships; continuous innovation and investment with regard to attracting and retaining a competent and skilled workforce; and also the implementation of new technologies and practices that work will all be crucial in addressing those evolving challenges with achieving cost and operational efficiencies, sustainability, and meeting stakeholder expectations.

The IADC HSE & SUSTAINABILITY ASIA PACIFIC 2023 CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION will explore the critical challenges that drilling professionals face in this environment. In the face of prolonged low oil prices, how can companies high-grade their assets, right-size their organizations, and equip their employees with the right competencies, all while staying on the cutting edge of the digital oilfield evolution?