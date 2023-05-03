Upcoming IADC Conferences in May 2023

The SPE/IADC Middle East Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition is one of the biggest drilling events in the region and is a joint effort between two highly respected industry associations, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).
In its 13th edition, the conference will continue providing an unprecedented platform for experts in drilling and completions to share their latest technological advancements, evolving challenges, and successful case histories.