Upcoming IADC Conferences in May 2023

IADC Drilling Onshore Conference & Exhibition

IADC’S DRILLING ONSHORE CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION is the only event specifically targeting onshore drilling operations. Drilling Onshore, with its top speakers and panels, explores issues affecting the onshore drilling industry, including technology, management, perspectives on future onshore activity and regulation. The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Houston West on 18 May 2023.

  • DATE: 18 May 2023
  • LOCATION: Houston, Texas, US
  • VENUE: Hyatt Recency Houston West
IADC HSE and Sustainability Asia Pacific Conference & Exhibition 

The Asia Pacific region continues to position itself as a dynamic and vibrant market where rapid economic and demographic growth will sustain demand for oil and gas drilling and exploration in Asia in the foreseeable future. However, the industry needs future-ready leaders to drive the transformation to ensure the industry is equipped with relevant competencies and capabilities in order to overcome current and future industry challenges.

Collaborative efforts and partnerships; continuous innovation and investment with regard to attracting and retaining a competent and skilled workforce; and also the implementation of new technologies and practices that work will all be crucial in addressing those evolving challenges with achieving cost and operational efficiencies, sustainability, and meeting stakeholder expectations.

The IADC HSE & SUSTAINABILITY ASIA PACIFIC 2023 CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION will explore the critical challenges that drilling professionals face in this environment. In the face of prolonged low oil prices, how can companies high-grade their assets, right-size their organizations, and equip their employees with the right competencies, all while staying on the cutting edge of the digital oilfield evolution?

  • DATE: 23-24 May 2023
  • LOCATION: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 
  • VENUE: Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur
SPE/IADC Middle East Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition 

The SPE/IADC Middle East Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition is one of the biggest drilling events in the region and is a joint effort between two highly respected industry associations, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).

In its 13th edition, the conference will continue providing an unprecedented platform for experts in drilling and completions to share their latest technological advancements, evolving challenges, and successful case histories.

  • DATE: 23-25 May 2023
  • LOCATION: Abu Dhabi, UAE 
  • VENUE: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers (This is a non-residential conference. Hotel accommodation is not included in your registration fee. To book your hotel accommodation, please click HERE.)
