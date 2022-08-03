Upcoming Event: IADC DEC Tech Forum – “Future of Drilling: Brain Drain Manifesto”

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee will hold its Q3 Technology Forum on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 under the theme “Future of Drilling: Brain Drain Manifesto.”

The new theme was introduced to invite a discussion about the challenges the drilling industry currently faces and the potential solutions to these challenges. History has proved that overcoming obstacles in the industry is very possible, especially when technology is utilized by experts in their fields to achieve unimaginable results.

In public opinion, sentiment for the industry is fading, while unprecedented demand is predicted. Meanwhile, a tumultuous recent history has shocked the supply of intellectual talent and technology investment required to respond.

This forum will unfold in three parts:

Part 1: Ongoing case studies of exceptional drilling engineering problem solving

Part 2: A conversation about the industry’s present state and intellectual resource demand, while also looking toward a future state

Part 3: Group break-out sessions to work the opportunities and risks faced by operators, service providers, drilling contractors and academia

The forum will conclude with the creation of a Manifesto that can be returned to key stakeholders in participants’ respective institutions. This Manifesto will define the challenges and recommended actions – addressing both people and technology investments – to help assure an attractive technical future for the talent required to advance the industry for the next 50 years.

IADC plans to hold this as a hybrid event. Attendees can choose to attend either online or in person. Thanks to Wellbore Integrity Solutions for holding the in-person portion of the event, including a light lunch, at their Houston facility. Capacity is limited, so please register early if you would like to attend. If your plans change and you can no longer attend in person, please send an email to committee.support@iadc.org so your seat can be given to someone else. If additional space opens, those on the virtual attendee list will be notified. Zoom details will be emailed to all virtual registered attendees the afternoon prior to the meeting.

For questions or more information, contact Linda Hsieh at linda.hsieh@iadc.org.