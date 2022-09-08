Upcoming DEC Tech Forums – Q3 Agenda & Q4 Call for Abstracts

IADC Drilling Engineers Committee Q3 Tech Forum – “Future of Drilling: Brain Drain Manifesto”

Date: 21 September 2022

Time: 8:30 AM – 12:15 PM CST

Venue: Wellbore Integrity Solutions – 1310 Rankin Rd, Houston, TX 77073 ( Zoom option available)

The new theme, “Future of Drilling: Brain Drain Manifesto,” was introduced to invite a discussion about the challenges the drilling industry currently faces and the potential solutions to these challenges. History has proved that overcoming obstacles in the industry is very possible, especially when technology is utilized by experts in their fields to achieve unimaginable results.

In public opinion, sentiment for the industry is fading, while unprecedented demand is predicted. Meanwhile, a tumultuous recent history has shocked the supply of intellectual talent and technology investment required to respond.

This forum will unfold in three parts:

Part 1: Ongoing case studies of exceptional drilling engineering problem solving

Part 2: A conversation about the industry’s present state and intellectual resource demand, while also looking toward a future state

Part 3: Group break-out sessions to work the opportunities and risks faced by operators, service providers, drilling contractors and academia

The forum will conclude with the creation of a Manifesto that can be returned to key stakeholders in participants’ respective institutions. This Manifesto will define the challenges and recommended actions – addressing both people and technology investments – to help assure an attractive technical future for the talent required to advance the industry for the next 50 years.

Agenda:

08.30-08.45

Welcome – Matt Isbell, DEC Chairman

Safety and facility briefing – Rob Nordlander, DEC Board member

Introduction to event – Blaine Dow and Scott Beautz, DEC Board members

08.45-09.15 A conversation about our present state and intellectual resource demand as we look toward the future state. Moderator: Blaine Dow, Global Operations Manager – MPD/UBD, Schlumberger

Eric van Oort, Professor in Petroleum Engineering, UT Austin

Scott Beautz, Federal Project Manager, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Panelist TBD

09.15-09.45 Intro to breakout sessions: Blaine Dow and Scott Beautz

09.45-11.15 Breakout sessions, to be facilitated by DEC Board members (includes a 10-minute break)

11.15-12.30 Presentation of results from breakout sessions, group discussion and next steps

12.30 Adjournment (lunch to be provided for in-person attendees by Wellbore Integrity Solutions)