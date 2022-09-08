DRILLBITS
Upcoming DEC Tech Forums – Q3 Agenda & Q4 Call for Abstracts

IADC Drilling Engineers Committee Q3 Tech Forum – “Future of Drilling: Brain Drain Manifesto” 

  • Date: 21 September 2022
  • Time: 8:30 AM – 12:15 PM CST
  • Venue: Wellbore Integrity Solutions – 1310 Rankin Rd, Houston, TX 77073 (Zoom option available)

The new theme, “Future of Drilling: Brain Drain Manifesto,” was introduced to invite a discussion about the challenges the drilling industry currently faces and the potential solutions to these challenges. History has proved that overcoming obstacles in the industry is very possible, especially when technology is utilized by experts in their fields to achieve unimaginable results.

In public opinion, sentiment for the industry is fading, while unprecedented demand is predicted. Meanwhile, a tumultuous recent history has shocked the supply of intellectual talent and technology investment required to respond.

This forum will unfold in three parts:

  • Part 1: Ongoing case studies of exceptional drilling engineering problem solving
  • Part 2: A conversation about the industry’s present state and intellectual resource demand, while also looking toward a future state
  • Part 3: Group break-out sessions to work the opportunities and risks faced by operators, service providers, drilling contractors and academia

The forum will conclude with the creation of a Manifesto that can be returned to key stakeholders in participants’ respective institutions. This Manifesto will define the challenges and recommended actions – addressing both people and technology investments – to help assure an attractive technical future for the talent required to advance the industry for the next 50 years.

 Agenda:

 08.30-08.45

  • Welcome – Matt Isbell, DEC Chairman
  • Safety and facility briefing – Rob Nordlander, DEC Board member
  • Introduction to event – Blaine Dow and Scott Beautz, DEC Board members

08.45-09.15      A conversation about our present state and intellectual resource demand as we look toward the future state. Moderator: Blaine Dow, Global Operations Manager – MPD/UBD, Schlumberger

  • Eric van Oort, Professor in Petroleum Engineering, UT Austin
  • Scott Beautz, Federal Project Manager, National Energy Technology Laboratory
  • Panelist TBD

09.15-09.45      Intro to breakout sessions: Blaine Dow and Scott Beautz

09.45-11.15      Breakout sessions, to be facilitated by DEC Board members (includes a 10-minute break)

11.15-12.30      Presentation of results from breakout sessions, group discussion and next steps

12.30                  Adjournment (lunch to be provided for in-person attendees by Wellbore Integrity Solutions)

IADC plans to hold this as a hybrid event. Attendees can choose to attend either online or in person. Thanks to Wellbore Integrity Solutions for holding the in-person portion of the event, including a light lunch, at their Houston facility. Capacity is limited, so please register early if you would like to attend. If your plans change and you can no longer attend in person, please send an email to committee.support@iadc.org so your seat can be given to someone else. If additional space opens, those on the virtual attendee list will be notified. Zoom details will be emailed to all virtual registered attendees the afternoon prior to the meeting. For questions or more information, contact Linda Hsieh at linda.hsieh@iadc.org.

REGISTER FOR DEC Q3 Tech Forum

Abstracts invited for IADC Drilling Engineers Committee Q4 Tech Forum – “Designing & Delivering Wells to Maximize Value Throughout Their Lifetime”

  • Date: Wednesday, 16 November 2022
  • Time: 8:30 AM – 12:15 PM CST
  • Venue: HESS Corp, 1501 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010 (Zoom option available)

Engineers are increasingly focusing on designing and delivering wells to maximize the return on investment while dealing with a more stringent regulatory environment, from permitting to abandonment. This forum will highlight methodologies and technologies being employed to ensure that wells can be optimally drilled, completed produced and eventually abandoned.

Potential topics for presentation include:

  • The use of advanced analytics and automation to reduce drilling costs.
  • The move toward drilling ultra-long horizontal wells.
  • Designing and drilling wells to optimize completion and maximize production.
  • Designing and constructing wells to optimize well lifetime operating expenses.
  • Drilling design factors and technologies to reduce P&A liability.

Abstracts are invited to presentation on the above and related topics at the DEC Q4 Technology Forum. Deadline for abstract submissions is Friday, Sept. 30th.

 

Submit an Abstract
Register for DEC Q4 Tech Forum

