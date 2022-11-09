Upcoming DEC Tech Forum – “Designing & Delivering Wells to Maximize Value Throughout Their Lifetime”

- Date: Wednesday, 16 November 2022
- Time: 8:30 AM – 12:15 PM CST
- Venue: Hess Corporation, 1501 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010Zoom option available)
Engineers are increasingly focusing on designing and delivering wells to maximize the return on investment while dealing with a more stringent regulatory environment, from permitting to abandonment. This forum will highlight methodologies and technologies being employed to ensure that wells can be optimally drilled, completed, produced, and eventually abandoned.
According to David Limbert, DEC committee member and a main organizer for the event,
Presentations will include:
- Managing Risk of Wellbore Instability and Lost Circulation in Depleted Formation of ERD Well – Michael Yao, HESS
- Practical Method for Uncertainty Reduction on Wellbore Position by Combining Overlapped surveys – Javier Melo, Gyrodata
- Redefining heat in Saudi Arabia – Providing a digital solution to operator’s toughest drilling challenge – Michael Barstrip and Dino Syafitri, SLB
- Use of Machine Learning and Advanced Modeling to Improve Drilling Performance – Eric Muller, ConocoPhillips
- Advancing Digital Well Planning and Operations – Amr Metawie, Halliburton (INVITED)
- Using Data from Stuck Pipe and Fishing Operation for Success Probability Remedial Work Decision Making – Tim Obakayashi and Andres Nunez, SLB
Special thanks to event host Hess Corporation! The event will be held in person at Hess Corporation’s Houston facility at 1501 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010. A virtual option will also be available. Register on the IADC website for either in-person or online attendance. A light lunch will be provided for in-person attendees following the event.
For questions about the DEC Tech Forum in general, contact Linda Hsieh, +1.713.292.1945 or linda.hsieh@iadc.org.