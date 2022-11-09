Upcoming DEC Tech Forum – “Designing & Delivering Wells to Maximize Value Throughout Their Lifetime”

Date: Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 Time: 8:30 AM – 12:15 PM CST

8:30 AM – 12:15 PM CST Venue: Hess Corporation, 1501 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010 ( Zoom option available)

Engineers are increasingly focusing on designing and delivering wells to maximize the return on investment while dealing with a more stringent regulatory environment, from permitting to abandonment. This forum will highlight methodologies and technologies being employed to ensure that wells can be optimally drilled, completed, produced, and eventually abandoned.

According to David Limbert, DEC committee member and a main organizer for the event,