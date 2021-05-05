Upcoming Deadline for Tech Forum on Geothermal Drilling

The Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) is asking for industry input for their Q2 Tech Forum. Established to advance new technology related to drilling wells, the DEC Tech Forum opens the event to foster a collaborative dialogue across regions and specialties.

While the idea of drilling for geothermal has been around for some time, and some work has been done in that area, increasing concern for climate change and the associated increasing interest in clean, renewable energy sources as an alternative to petroleum, especially for power generation, has brought geothermal drilling to the forefront. Universities, government think tanks and private companies are all involved in geothermal drilling projects.

What special drilling concerns come with that application? What advances in technology are required for it to achieve its full potential? How can the existing talent pool and equipment be adapted to exploit this opportunity? This Technology Forum will explore the answers to these questions and more.

Abstracts are invited for presentations to address these questions at the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee’s Q2 Technology Forum. Event will be held virtually via Zoom from 08:30am to noon Houston time on 30 June.

Deadline for abstract submission is Friday, 21 May.

For questions or more information, contact Linda Hsieh at linda.hsieh@iadc.org.