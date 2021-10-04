DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


List of Upcoming Committee Meetings for October

Topics

IADC Committee Meetings continue to be virtual-only events. Below are the listing of the October meetings

Sustainability Committee

Sustainability Committee Meeting

ESG Guidance Workgroup meetings for October

Supply Chain Committee

Thursday – 14 October 2021 (9-10:30 am CDT)

Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee

ART Energy Efficiency Subcommittee

ART Committee
Thursday – 18 October 2021 (9-11 am CDT)

Well Control Committee

Thursday – 26 October 2021 (9-11 am CDT)

Young Professionals Committee

Thursday – 28 October 2021 (8:30-10:30 am CDT)

Maintenance Committee

Thursday – 27 October 2021 (9 am-1 pm CDT)

Equipment Integrity & Reliability Subcommittee

Wednesday – 9 November 2021 (1-2:30 pm CDT)

