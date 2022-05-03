DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


Upcoming Committee Meetings for May

Topics

IADC Committee participation offers Members an opportunity to collaborate with peers on work and projects that influence safe, efficient, and environmentally sound drilling operations worldwide. Below is a list of May meetings (currently being held virtually). For more information on all IADC Committees visit IADC.org.

Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee

Thursday – 5 May 2022 (9-11 am CDT)

Supply Chain Committee

Thursday – 5 May 2022 (9-10:30 am CDT)

HSE Committee

Tuessday – 10 May 2022 (9-12 pm CDT)

DEC Board Meeting

Wednesday – 11 May 2022 (10 am – 12 pm CDT)

Cybersecurity Committee

Wednesday, 8 June 2022 (9-11 am CDT)

Tax Committee

Wednesday, 8 June 2022 (2-5 pm CDT)

