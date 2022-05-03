Upcoming Committee Meetings for May

IADC Committee participation offers Members an opportunity to collaborate with peers on work and projects that influence safe, efficient, and environmentally sound drilling operations worldwide. Below is a list of May meetings (currently being held virtually). For more information on all IADC Committees visit IADC.org.
Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee
Thursday – 5 May 2022 (9-11 am CDT)
Supply Chain Committee
Thursday – 5 May 2022 (9-10:30 am CDT)
HSE Committee
Tuessday – 10 May 2022 (9-12 pm CDT)
DEC Board Meeting
Wednesday – 11 May 2022 (10 am – 12 pm CDT)
Cybersecurity Committee
Wednesday, 8 June 2022 (9-11 am CDT)