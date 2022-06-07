DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


Upcoming Committee Meetings for the Summer

Topics

IADC Committee participation offers Members an opportunity to collaborate with peers on work and projects that influence safe, efficient, and environmentally sound drilling operations worldwide. Below is a list of May meetings (currently being held virtually). For more information on all IADC Committees visit IADC.org.

Cybersecurity Committee

Wednesday, 8 June 2022 (9-11 am CDT)

Tax Committee

Wednesday, 8 June 2022 (2-5 pm CDT)

UBO & MPD Committee

Tuesday, 14-16 June 2022 (8 am-12 pm CDT)

Accounting Issues/Procedures

Tuesday, 23 June 2022 (9-11 am CDT)

Contracts

Tuesday, 15 July 2022 (9-11:30 am CDT)

Well Control

Tuessday – 26 July 2022 (9-12 pm CDT)

Maintenance Committee

Thursday – 27 July 2022 (9 am-1 pm CDT)

Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee

Thursday – 29 July 2022 (2-4 pm CDT)

