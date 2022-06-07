Upcoming Committee Meetings for the Summer

IADC Committee participation offers Members an opportunity to collaborate with peers on work and projects that influence safe, efficient, and environmentally sound drilling operations worldwide. Below is a list of May meetings (currently being held virtually). For more information on all IADC Committees visit IADC.org.
Cybersecurity Committee
Wednesday, 8 June 2022 (9-11 am CDT)
Tax Committee
Wednesday, 8 June 2022 (2-5 pm CDT)
UBO & MPD Committee
Tuesday, 14-16 June 2022 (8 am-12 pm CDT)
Accounting Issues/Procedures
Tuesday, 23 June 2022 (9-11 am CDT)
Contracts
Tuesday, 15 July 2022 (9-11:30 am CDT)
Well Control
Tuessday – 26 July 2022 (9-12 pm CDT)
Maintenance Committee
Thursday – 27 July 2022 (9 am-1 pm CDT)