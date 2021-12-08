University Student Chapters Collaborate on Joint HSE Summit

Earlier this year, an idea was developed by an IADC South Central Asia chapter to bring awareness about the health, safety and environment (HSE) knowledge and expertise with the young generation and student chapters, who in turn reinforce an HSE culture among employees, which helps make such a culture become a lifestyle habit for all. The initiative is designed to reach young professionals and early career professionals in the oil and gas industry.

Industry has worked collaboratively to enhance safety orientation programs to continue to raise the bar on training while utilizing best practice for adult learning and design methodology. The developments of new industry programs and enhancements will be discussed as we look at key areas such as human performance, life-saving actions, and safety leadership.

Program Format

The host of the day, Ms. Devashree Lingam welcomed all dignitaries.

The Chief Guests of the day were:

Shri Om Prakash Singh (Director ,Technology & Field Services, ONGC. IADC, SCA Chapter.

chairman.

The Chair of the Conference was Mr. Vignesh Shenoy (Ass. Prof. MIT-WPU). After the welcome remarks by Mr. Manas, all guests of honor were requested to sit on the dais. Shri. Om Prakash Singh was felicitated by Dr. Prof. Rahul Joshi (HOS, MIT-WPU) with a Puneri Pagdi, bouquet, a memento, and a shawl.