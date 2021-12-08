Unconventional Well Control Concepts Added to WellSharp

The new supplementary material to the WellSharp Driller and Supervisor courses focuses on implementation and mastery of well control practices and how they relate to now mainstream modern day drilling techniques (e.g., pill placements, RCD functionality, etc.). It also includes additional awareness training of those drilling concepts in general (e.g., MPD).

A work group of Subject Matter Experts made of Drilling Contractors and Operators worked to revise the WellSharp curriculum and assessments. Changes were released to training providers in May 2021 and curriculum conversion came to a close September 1, 2021. All WellSharp accredited training providers are required to incorporate the new content into Driller and Supervisor level courses effective January 3, 2022. IADC remains committed to providing quality well control standards that are fit for purpose and the inclusion of unconventional well control concepts into WellSharp courses is a testament to that commitment.