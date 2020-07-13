DRILLBITS
U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine Announce Campaign to Address Gulf of Mexico Loop Currents

On 18 December, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine announced a research campaign to advance understanding of Gulf of Mexico loop currents and awarded $10.3 million in initial grants. This planned long-term research campaign is intended to improve the understanding and prediction of the Gulf of Mexico Loop Current System. Eight new projects were selected for grant awards through the first funding competition related to the LCS research campaign. The solicitation sought projects that would conduct specific studies or collect particular data and observations identified in the report as short-term needs to assist with the long-term research campaign. Planning for the next funding competition, which will also be directed at advancing the long-term LCS research campaign, is currently underway and expected to open in 2019.

More information can be found on the National Academies website.


