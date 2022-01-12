DRILLBITS
U.S. Coast Guard Releases Report of Investigation on Lifeboat Fatality on Floating OCS Facility

The United States Coast Guard’s Officer in Charge, Marine Inspections for the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS), recently announced plans for the next Coast Guard OCS Industry Day. The meeting will convene in New Orleans, Louisiana on 21 June at the Port of New Orleans Auditorium.

Agenda topics will include BSEE & Coast Guard casualty reporting and investigations; leveraging BSEE management systems to improve USCG compliance; and offshore maritime security.

More registration and agenda details can be found at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/index.cfm?i=454474&k=0664460D7C53

