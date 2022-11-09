Thanks for Joining Us at IADC’s Annual General Meeting!

At IADC headquarters in Houston, the fall is a wonderful time of year for multiple reasons. This season brings slightly cooler weather (well, that depends on the day), Astros games (GO, ‘STROS!), and our Annual General Meeting (AGM). This year, AGM was held at The Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans from 2-4 November. This conference creates an air of excitement accompanied by warm familiarity, and this year was no different.

Attendees gathered from far and wide to convene with their fellow drilling contractors. Jason McFarland, IADC President, said it best in his welcoming remarks for the conference,