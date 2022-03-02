Texas A&M Student Chapters Hosting ESG Summit Next Friday

On 11 March, the Texas A&M University IADC Student Chapter will host an event: Oil & Gas ESG Summit: From the Perspective of Academia, Regulatory & Industry Representatives. The purpose of the gathering is to educate the public about the Oil & Gas industry’s ESG efforts from the perspective of academia, regulatory, & industry representatives.
The event will feature a great panel of industry speakers with varying backgrounds and areas of expertise. Topics include:
- Reduction of Carbon Emissions
- Employment Diversity
- Community Involvement