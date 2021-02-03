DRILLBITS
Technical Publications Committee Adds to Its Expertise on Drilling Fluids Processing

Topics

Have you seen the latest book in the IADC Technical Publications Committee series?   A Practical Handbook for Drilling Fluids Processing by Sam Bridges and Leon Robinson.  The book is available from the IADC Bookstore.

IADC-TeIADC's Practical Handbook for Drilling Fluids Processing (textbook cover)

This book was prepared under the auspices of the IADC- Technical Publications Committee (TPC) whose mission is:

Create a comprehensive, practical, and readily understandable series of peer-reviewed publications on well construction and integrity in the oil and gas industry to educate and guide personnel at all levels.      

The TPC provides guidance, peer reviews, and encouragement to our authors.  If you want to write a book suitable for the IADC-TPC, have expertise to share as a reviewer, or just want to hang out with a group of really cool people who like books and sharing knowledge about the oilfield, then this is the group for you. New members welcome!  or contact TPC leaders at: https://www.iadc.org/committees/technical-publications/

