Student Chapter’s HSE Summit Brings Perspective on Industry

On 16 April, the Texas A&M University IADC Student Chapter will host an event: Oil & Gas HSE Summit: From the Perspective of Academia, Regulatory & Industry Representatives. With the goal to bring together a variety of perspectivesacademia, regulatory, and industryto discuss important HSE topics, the virtual gathering also was an opportunity to educate the public about the Oil & Gas industry and its focus on safety.

The 2-hour virtual event is now available for online viewing. It featured a great panel of industry speakers with varying backgrounds and expertises:

  • Christi Craddick, Railroad Commissioner, Texas Railroad Commission
  • Dr. Daniel Hill, Professor, Petroleum Engineering, Texas A&M University
  • Micha Backlund, MBA, CSP, HSE Director, Helmerich & Payne
  • Emily Hague, Senior Policy Advisor, Upstream and Industry Operations, American Petroleum Institute
  • Larry Nixon, Senior Well Control Specialist, Cudd Well Control

During the session, panelists covered the importance of HSE operations in promoting workplace safety and major risks in HSE operations, specifically related to personnel, the environment and assets.

