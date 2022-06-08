Sustainability, Safety, & Supply Chain Highlighted at Drilling Onshore’s Operator Panel

The US onshore market is on the upswing in the first half of 2022, with high oil prices and increased drilling activity giving hope to operators as they come out of a lengthy downturn. However, even as the market improves, operators are maintaining a note of caution. The group outlined the current challenges and opportunities in the onshore sector. Among them, the industry must account for the inflation and supply chain uncertainty that are still plaguing the global economy. With investor dollars harder to come by, shareholder returns also remain a top priority.

At IADC’s 2022 Drilling Onshore Conference Drilling Contractor Magazine covered the conference’s Operator panel, which hosted representatives from Occidental Petroleum, Chevron, & Vencer Energy. The panel discussed the top priorities for operators that remain as the US onshore market recovers.