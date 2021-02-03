Sustainability Conference Panel to Discuss Current ESG Practices

The inability of households to afford adequate energy services, such as heating, is a major issue when it comes to a nation’s energy security and economic development. As is evident from the world around us, energy is a fundamental component used by people to design, build, and use the many products and technologies that keep us all connected.

In an effort for to foster the dialogue about how energy policies can spur innovation and economic development, IADC’s 2021 Sustainability Conference & Exhibition will hold a panel discussion “ESG and Sustainability.” This panel includes onshore and offshore contractors discussing their current approach to sustainability – including challenges and successes of their journey thus far.

Alan Quintero, Sr. VP, Business Development, Valaris

Jesse Hein, Sr. Environmental Manager, Patterson-UTI Drilling

Joey Kawaja, VP – Operations, Noble Holding Corporation

The panel session will be preceeded by a session titled “How to Develop ESG at your Company – The Basics/How the Investment Community Looks at ESG Investments within Companies.” Jade Strong, Sr. VP, Chief Administrative Officer, Nabors, will be the keynote presenter for that session.

