IADC’s Fall Conference Schedule

IADC was founded to bring the industry together and has a long history in offering industry-driven conferences that are focused on critical issues facing the global drilling industry. Our goal is to find practical and concrete solutions in helping the latest learnings and technology get used more broadly, as well as developing new standards and guidelines for the drilling industry. This is reflected in the conference programs that are planned for the fall and remainder of 2022.

The conference lineup truly spans the globe as well as a variety of disciplines. IADC’s website will be continuously updated with information on calls for abstracts, programs, registration and venue information. Click on conference images below for more information.