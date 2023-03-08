Submit your Challenge! (Extended Deadline 20 March)

The conference program committee for the 2023 IADC HSE and Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition would like to continue with the novel approach to securing topics and speakers for the upcoming conference.

Instead of the traditional Call for Abstracts, the committee would like to present a Challenge to our membership to identify a problem or challenge you are facing related to safety or sustainability within your companies that needs a solution. The conference program committee members hope to find some creative solutions to these challenges.

Members of the conference program committee will identify issues that will be vetted during the two-day conference, providing maximum take-home value for attendees. Once the problems/challenges have been collected, the committee members will meet to select the problems that will be put forward for the conference agenda. The deadline for submissions is 20 March 2023.

The Program Committee of the 2023 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition sends out a request to all colleagues for their assistance by identifying your toughest sustainability or safety challenge.

What is the Sustainability or Safety challenge you sit with in your organization that you cannot find a solution to?