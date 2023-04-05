Submit an Abstract to the 2023 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference

2023 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference & Exhibition
Although the Middle East market has remained resilient through the downturn, this region continues to face challenges around workforce development, drilling efficiency, safety and security, and equipment maintenance.
The 2023 IADC DRILLING MIDDLE EAST CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION will bring together industry leaders and drilling professionals to discuss such challenges and share best practices. Cutting-edge technology advances, including drilling automation, will be featured, as will case studies of relevant technical achievements. The premier event also will highlight evolving approaches to safety and training, providing practical information on new tools and processes that can be used to improve HSE performance.
Conference Information:
- DATE: 14-15 November 2023
- LOCATION: Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia
- VENUE: Le Méridien Al Khobar
CALL FOR ABSTRACTS
For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Tuesday, 9 May 2023.
IADC invites submission of abstracts for new and practical solutions aimed toward improving industry performance. Presentations that focus on lessons learned and how those lessons point toward a way forward will be particularly valued — how the lessons of yesterday and today can produce a vision for tomorrow. Also, presentations that pose provocative questions to promote earnest discussion are especially welcome.
General subject themes envisioned for the event include the following:
Energy Transition
- Characteristics of a sustainable drilling industry
- Future Energy Mix
- ESG
- Drilling in the public eye
- Climate Change
- Reaching carbon neutral
Longer Term Industry Challenges
- Reducing the operational impact on the environment – lessons learned
- Preparing for future global events (another pandemic?)
- Industry 4.0
Near Term Market Challenges
- Operator/contractor partnership
- Contracts
- Project planning, implementation and development
- Globalization: Learn from other company experiences
- Regional supplies, repairs and services
- Regional economic and political drivers
- VAT, IKTVA and other tax related issues, current impact and future implications.
Quality Health, Safety, Security & Environment
- Adherence to HSE policies and procedure
- Case histories
- Pandemic preparedness
- Process safety
- Regional challenges – driving incidents
- Local compliance & legal issues
- Regulatory compliance & impact
- Environmental regulations & best practices
- Regionalization – what impact does regionalization have on HSE?
- Movement of people, crew change
Human Resources
- Nationalization/localization of workforce
- Diversity
- Young leaders
- Developing, managing and retaining competency
- Learning for the future
- Knowledge Transfer Process
- Hands-on process assurance (OJT) and result measurements
- Dealing with difficult people
- Utilizing “about to retire” or “retired” expertise
- Human Factors
Technology & Innovation
- Re-starting rigs
- PLC control systems integration on rigs
- Challenges automation, mechanization and big data
- Software to identify trends
- Risk management solutions well control
- Drilling & completions challenges
- Managed pressure drilling
- Assurance of technical integrity of assets
- Cyber Security
- Artificial intelligence & Machine Learning
- New techniques that reduce costs
- OEM versus Non-OEM
- Unconventional Wells – Well Control
- Drilling Problems – Stuck pipe Incident, well control
- Advanced Well Control why? Comparison between the current and the advances
Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. Authors of selected presentations may be asked to participate in panel discussions.