Submit an Abstract to the 2023 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference

2023 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference & Exhibition

Although the Middle East market has remained resilient through the downturn, this region continues to face challenges around workforce development, drilling efficiency, safety and security, and equipment maintenance.

The 2023 IADC DRILLING MIDDLE EAST CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION will bring together industry leaders and drilling professionals to discuss such challenges and share best practices. Cutting-edge technology advances, including drilling automation, will be featured, as will case studies of relevant technical achievements. The premier event also will highlight evolving approaches to safety and training, providing practical information on new tools and processes that can be used to improve HSE performance.

Conference Information:

DATE : 14-15 November 2023

LOCATION : Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

VENUE: Le Méridien Al Khobar

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than the extended deadline of 15 May 2023.

IADC invites submission of abstracts for new and practical solutions aimed toward improving industry performance. Presentations that focus on lessons learned and how those lessons point toward a way forward will be particularly valued — how the lessons of yesterday and today can produce a vision for tomorrow. Also, presentations that pose provocative questions to promote earnest discussion are especially welcome.

General subject themes envisioned for the event include the following:

Energy Transition

Characteristics of a sustainable drilling industry

Future Energy Mix

ESG

Drilling in the public eye

Climate Change

Reaching carbon neutral

Longer Term Industry Challenges

Reducing the operational impact on the environment – lessons learned

Preparing for future global events (another pandemic?)

Industry 4.0

Near Term Market Challenges

Operator/contractor partnership

Contracts

Project planning, implementation and development

Globalization: Learn from other company experiences

Regional supplies, repairs and services

Regional economic and political drivers

VAT, IKTVA and other tax related issues, current impact and future implications

Quality Health, Safety, Security & Environment

Adherence to HSE policies and procedure

Case histories

Pandemic preparedness

Process safety

Regional challenges – driving incidents

Local compliance & legal issues

Regulatory compliance & impact

Environmental regulations & best practices

Regionalization – what impact does regionalization have on HSE?

Movement of people, crew change

Human Resources

Nationalization/localization of workforce

Diversity

Young leaders

Developing, managing and retaining competency

Learning for the future

Knowledge Transfer Process

Hands-on process assurance (OJT) and result measurements

Dealing with difficult people

Utilizing “about to retire” or “retired” expertise

Human Factors

Technology & Innovation

Re-starting rigs

PLC control systems integration on rigs

Challenges automation, mechanization and big data

Software to identify trends

Risk management solutions well control

Drilling & completions challenges

Managed pressure drilling

Assurance of technical integrity of assets

Cyber Security

Artificial intelligence & Machine Learning

New techniques that reduce costs

OEM versus Non-OEM

Unconventional Wells – Well Control

Drilling Problems – Stuck pipe Incident, well control

Advanced Well Control why? Comparison between the current and the advances

Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. Authors of selected presentations may be asked to participate in panel discussions.