Texas A&M ESG-Focused Annual Summit to Provide Various Views on Energy

Topics

On 11 March, the Texas A&M University IADC Student Chapter will host an event: Oil & Gas HSE Summit: From the Perspective of Academia, Regulatory & Industry Representatives. The purpose of the gathering is to educate the public about the Oil & Gas industry’s HSE operations from the perspective of academia, regulatory, & industry representatives.

The 2-hour virtual event will feature a great panel of industry speakers with varying backgrounds and expertises.

During the session, panelists will discuss the importance of HSE operations in promoting workplace safety and major risks in HSE operations, specifically related to personnel, the environment and assets.

The goal of the event is to bring together a variety of perspectives – academia, regulatory, and industry – to discuss these important HSE topics.

For more information about the event, please contact William Villalobos, event organizer and former Chairman of the Texas A&M University IADC Student Chapter.

2022 ESG Summit Agenda:

  • 3:00 PM – Event introduction by moderator
  • 3:05 PM – Introduction of panelists (4 Panelist & Moderator)
  • 3:20 PM – Moderator leads discussion about upstream O&G ESG Operations + Q&A
  • 4:40 PM – Keynote speech from Chairman Christian
  • 5:00 PM – Keynote speech from Commissioner McAdams
  • 5:10 PM – 6:00 PM – Reception in lobby area
Register for Texas A&M ESG Summit

