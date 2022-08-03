IADC Curtin University Student Chapter Provides Promising Updates

DRILLBITS
The first IADC Student Chapter in Australia was established last fall at Curtin University and was officially inaugurated into the Bentley (Perth) Curtin Student Guild in late July of 2022.

Cameron Kinsella, IADC Curtin University Student Chapter President, explains the Chapter’s mission:

“As a student society, we hope to unite students with an interest in drilling, further developing their skills as well as connecting them with the industry via networking, workshops, and site visit opportunities.”

The Student Chapter Members expressed excitement and anticipation regarding their participation in the university’s biannual “Guild-O-Day,” an event where clubs from all different disciplines set out to showcase their respective fields and increase student awareness and participation. Kinsella reports that the day was a success:

“With Martin Flojgaard, our Regional Director for IADC, present to support us, many new and existing students flocked to our stall showing both interest and curiosity for the club. Meaningful conversations were had surrounding the difference between oil and gas operators, contractors, and service providers; the importance of the petroleum industry in the energy transition; and the applicability of drilling-related skills in adjacent roles.”

The IADC Student Chapter program serves as a supplement to the academic aspect provided by the universities and provides a unique opportunity for students to learn about the practical side of the industry and their future profession. It appears that the Curtin University Student Chapter, full of enthusiasm and willing to take action, is off to a strong start for a very promising year ahead.

IADC Curtin University Student Chapter Members, from left to right: Hadi Al Abatahin (Treasurer), Ahmed Tulbah (Secretary), Ben Smith (Vice President), and Cameron Kinsella (President)
