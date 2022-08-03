IADC Curtin University Student Chapter Provides Promising Updates

The first IADC Student Chapter in Australia was established last fall at Curtin University and was officially inaugurated into the Bentley (Perth) Curtin Student Guild in late July of 2022.
Cameron Kinsella, IADC Curtin University Student Chapter President, explains the Chapter’s mission:
The Student Chapter Members expressed excitement and anticipation regarding their participation in the university’s biannual “Guild-O-Day,” an event where clubs from all different disciplines set out to showcase their respective fields and increase student awareness and participation. Kinsella reports that the day was a success:
The IADC Student Chapter program serves as a supplement to the academic aspect provided by the universities and provides a unique opportunity for students to learn about the practical side of the industry and their future profession. It appears that the Curtin University Student Chapter, full of enthusiasm and willing to take action, is off to a strong start for a very promising year ahead.