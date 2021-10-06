Student Chapters Growing in Reach & Connections as 2 New Chapters Added

Recently, the IADC recently welcomed 2 new additions to the student chapters, bringing the total to 12 after the fourth year of the program. The 2 new student chapters are:

University of Texas in Austin, Texas

Curtin University in Perth, Australia

IADC’s Student Chapter program was started in 2017 when the need for a formal vehicle for engaging with the next generation of young professionals was identified. At that time, students were also expressing a desire for opportunities to engage with the drilling industry while still in school. These opportunities provide a small view into the real-world application of their academic studies.

The Chapters provide a unique opportunity for students to learn about the practical side of the industry and their future profession. The IADC Student Chapter program serves as a supplement to the academic aspect provided by the universities. Though challenging during a global pandemic, this historically happens through conferences, rig tours, and other industry events.

“We’ve had a lot of interest! About 70-90 sign-ups,” said Hyeok Kong, Senior at UT-Austin and current Chapter liaison. He went on about what he’s seeing in his conversations: