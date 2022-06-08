Strategy & Leadership will be Focuses for World Drilling Conference Later This Month

07.30 Conference Registration, Coffee Service, & Open Exhibition
08.30 Welcome, Introduction & Safety Briefing: Jason McFarland, President, IADC
08.35 Keynote Presentation: Industry leader to be named
09.00 Operators Panel: Future Operator Focus
“The global energy transition towards carbon neutral solutions combined with the expected post pandemic increase in energy consumption will influence the rig market in the years to come. The Oil & Gas Operators must adapt to these new market conditions by means of prioritizing low carbon oil & gas projects and pick up new business opportunities following the global request for more sustainable energy.
The step up in carbon capture and storage initiatives, enhanced focus at gas- and near field exploration and maximizing the recovery from mature fields are some examples of market shifts triggering new opportunities for the rig owners and service providers. The improved business margin in oil & gas these days will impact the Operators investments in existing field life extensions, infill drilling, subsea tie-back projects, well lifecycle interventions and workovers. Ultimately an expected increase in field cessation projects the next decades and subsequent strive for more cost-efficient plug and abandonment operations will be important for rig providers to adapt to going forward.
The Operators will present their strategy to meet the future energy demand and touch into how they address the market opportunities during the panel discussion”.
10.30 Networking Break & Open Exhibition
A Case Study on the Use of Machine Learning and Data Analytics to Improve Rig Operational Efficiency and Equipment Performance and Life Cycle: Elia Abdo, R&D Technical Coordinator, Francesco Curina, Hadi Mustapha, Ajith Asokan, Drillmec
To improve equipment output and extend its working life it is essential first to identify equipment problems and evaluate their possible causes. This paper showcases three case studies that make use of machine learning to detect rig inefficiencies, optimize operations and predict failures. The system aims at reducing equipment failures, improving their efficiency, and optimizing their life cycle.
Transforming Operator/Contractor Relationships and Improving Outcomes through Performance Contracts: Trey Adams, Marketing, Sales & Digital Operations, H&P, Donald Day, Marathon Oil.
The evolution of performance contracts sends a united message that while the commercial terms may change over time, the significance of communication, partnership, and commitment, from all parties, will always be paramount to the success of any drilling program, and is key to the drilling industry’s success moving into the future.
12.00 Luncheon & Open Exhibition
13.30 Attracting Capital to the Upstream Oil & Gas Business
Moderators: Brage Johannessen, Sr. Vice President Global Operations, Parker Wellbore, & Michael Strauss, Vice President Drilling MENA, Ensign Energy Services
“The Oil & Gas industry in general is not among the hottest commodities within the investor community these days, and the Drilling Contractor and Oilfield Services segments are maybe the most challenged in that regard.
So, in a cash flow focused environment with limited funding opportunities; who pays for new technology, major rig upgrades or new-build rigs, and who funds capital intensive services assets (e.g., pressure pumping equipment); the rig contractor, the service provider, the customer, the banks or who?”
|
|
|Moderator: Brage Johannessen,
Sr. Vice President Global Operations, Parker Wellbore
|Moderator: Michael Strauss, Vice President Drilling MENA, Ensign Energy Services
15.00 Networking Break, Poster Session & Open Exhibition
15.30 Robotics & Digital Solutions
|
|
|Session Chair: Guido van den Bos, Marine & Construction Business Development Manager, NOV
|Session Chair: Diego Ferrandes, FSU Area Manager & Marketing Manager, Drillmec S.p.A.
Introducing Robotics to the Drill Floor: Andy McKenzie, Engineering Director, Robotics & New Product Development, NOV
It is time for drilling rig crews, their owners, and customers to enjoy the safety and efficiency benefits realized in other industries through the introduction of Robotics. This presentation will cover the development, testing & availability of a modular and scalable system approach for introduction and deployment of Robotics to drilling rigs.
Digitalizing Information and Workflow Between Operators Well Plans and Offshore Drilling Operations: Esben Thorup, Head of Digital Innovation, Maersk Drilling
Maersk Drilling has in close collaboration with Aker BP and Equinor developed and deployed a digital solution RigFlow, that provides the drilling program info to all involved offshore teams from both the Drilling Contractor, Operator and Service Companies – offshore and onshore – providing the front-line rig crew with the required instructions to drive efficient and transparent rig operations.