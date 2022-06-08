Strategy & Leadership will be Focuses for World Drilling Conference Later This Month

With the 2022 World Drilling Conference to begin on the 22nd of June, many are excited at the opportunity for the industry worldwide to gather and share what their companies have been tackling the current set of challenges and obstacles. The World Drilling conference program will examine improving the value proposition from multiple perspectives – technology, diversity, contracting, collaboration, digital solutions, and more for all stakeholders. Through high-level panels and speakers and through cutting-edge technical papers, the conference will chart each inflection point and trace the path to the industry’s future.