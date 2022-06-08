DRILLBITS
Strategy & Leadership will be Focuses for World Drilling Conference Later This Month

Topics

With the 2022 World Drilling Conference to begin on the 22nd of June, many are excited at the opportunity for the industry worldwide to gather and share what their companies have been tackling the current set of challenges and obstacles. The World Drilling conference program will examine improving the value proposition from multiple perspectives – technology, diversity, contracting, collaboration, digital solutions, and more for all stakeholders. Through high-level panels and speakers and through cutting-edge technical papers, the conference will chart each inflection point and trace the path to the industry’s future.

Tuesday, 21 June 2022

07.00 Conference Registration, Coffee Service, & Open Exhibition – Sponsored by KCA Deutag

08.30 Welcome, Introduction & Safety Briefing: Jason McFarland, President, IADC

08.45 Keynote Presentation: Guillaume Chalmin, Senior Vice President Customer Lines, OneTech / TotalEnergies

09.15 Opening Speaker: Jeremy Thigpen, President & Chief Executive Officer, Transocean

09.45 Networking Break & Open Exhibition – sponsored by KCA Deutag

10.15 This Time it is Different – How to Prosper in the New Environment – Part 2: Merrill A. “Pete” Miller, Executive Chairman of the Board, HMH

10.45 Global Market Outlook

Moderator: Brian Woodward, Vice President Corporate Services, Noble Drilling Moderator: Josselin Gere, Marketing Director, Transocean Terry Childs, Head of RigLogix, Westwood Global Energy Lars Eirik Nicolaisen, Partner and Deputy CEO, Rystad Energy

 

11.45 Presentation of IADC Exemplary Service Awards
IADC Exemplary Service Awards recognize individuals’ notable for outstanding contributions to the drilling industry and to IADC. Recipients have, during their career, repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to improving the drilling industry and advancing its safety, training, or technology.

Celine Martin, Contractor Strategy, TotalEnergies

Guido van de Bos, Director of Business Development, NOV

12.00 Luncheon & Open Exhibition

13.30 Remote Operations

Session Chair: Marta Lafuente, Regional Sales Manager, NOV – Grant Prideco Session Chair: Michael Reimer Mortensen, Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial, Maersk Drilling

Drilling Interoperability Standards: Wellsite Process Automation: Mark Carrier, Principal Engineer, Real Time Innovations RTI, Darryl Fett, TotalEnergies, Erich Cayeux, Norce Research, Mark Anderson, Ensign, Hans-Uwe Brackel, Dmitriy Dasheyskiy, Baker Hughes, Moray Laing, Halliburton, Clinton Chapman, Loic Hoarau, Schlumberger.
Drilling and Wells Interoperability Standards will benefit O&G supply/value chain and will enable scaling of process automation at the wellsite and the development of viable business models for digitalization. Reducing costs associated with development of products for wellbore construction these standards will allow participation of new players and support innovation.

Remote Operation of Drilling Equipment Enhances Well Control Capabilities; Keeping Personnel Safe and Protecting Assets: Tony DeSalvo, Drilling Solutions Operations Manager, Ensign
Ensign used a well control incident to demonstrate the benefits of secure remote connectivity to the rig’s control system, operating the mud pumps remotely after the rig had been evacuated.

Reducing POB by Digitising Logistics – Results From An Offshore Pilot: Ann Jorid Haugland, Head of Automation and Digitalization & Susanne Håland, Lead Functional Architect, HMH
We have developed and piloted a digital logistics system to streamline work processes, reduce errors, and facilitate reduced staffing offshore. We also aim to integrate data with interested parties. This involves multiple work processes, roles and actors, cross-system integrations, and onshore interaction. By implementing such a complex system, we gained experience that we think more people can benefit from.

15.00 Networking Break, Poster Session & Open Exhibition – sponsored by KCA Deutag

Moderator: Lamberto Nonno, Global HSE Leader, Baker Hughes Moderator: Lars Nydahl Jørgensen, Regional Director Europe, IADC

Mario Aufiero, Energy Transition Leader, Baker Hughes

Brian Sullivan, Executive Director, IPIECA

Antoine Perchoux, Drilling & Wells Manager, TotalEnergies

17.00 COVID-19 Lessons Learned
Session Chair: Jennifer Medcalf, President, The REACH Group

What COVID-19 Taught Us About Business and Operational Resilience. Steven Harris, Head of HSES, Vysus Group
This presentation will outline a set of business resilience principles that have been derived from an international cross-sector meta-analysis by Vysus Group on the COVID-19 response which includes learnings from oil & gas, nuclear and renewables to ensure that the risk to personnel or operational interruption from future pandemics is kept as low as reasonably practicable.

17.30-18.30 Welcoming Reception, Poster Session & Open Exhibition

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

07.30 Conference Registration, Coffee Service, & Open Exhibition 

08.30 Welcome, Introduction & Safety Briefing: Jason McFarland, President, IADC

08.35 Keynote Presentation: Industry leader to be named

09.00 Operators Panel: Future Operator Focus
“The global energy transition towards carbon neutral solutions combined with the expected post pandemic increase in energy consumption will influence the rig market in the years to come. The Oil & Gas Operators must adapt to these new market conditions by means of prioritizing low carbon oil & gas projects and pick up new business opportunities following the global request for more sustainable energy.

The step up in carbon capture and storage initiatives, enhanced focus at gas- and near field exploration and maximizing the recovery from mature fields are some examples of market shifts triggering new opportunities for the rig owners and service providers. The improved business margin in oil & gas these days will impact the Operators investments in existing field life extensions, infill drilling, subsea tie-back projects, well lifecycle interventions and workovers. Ultimately an expected increase in field cessation projects the next decades and subsequent strive for more cost-efficient plug and abandonment operations will be important for rig providers to adapt to going forward.

The Operators will present their strategy to meet the future energy demand and touch into how they address the market opportunities during the panel discussion”.

Moderator: Celine Martin, Head of Rigs & Services Strategy, TotalEnergies Moderator: Bjørn Engedal, Chief Engineer, Equinor Thomas Gautherot, Vice President Drilling & Wells Technical Lines, TotalEnergies João Henrique Rittershaussen, Chief Production Development Officer, Petrobras

10.30 Networking Break & Open Exhibition 

11.00 Case Studies

Session Chair:
Shane Marchand, Vice President Marketing, Helmerich & Payne		 Session Chair:
Miguel Sanchez, Vice President International Operations, Nabors Drilling International LTD.

A Case Study on the Use of Machine Learning and Data Analytics to Improve Rig Operational Efficiency and Equipment Performance and Life Cycle: Elia Abdo, R&D Technical Coordinator, Francesco Curina, Hadi Mustapha, Ajith Asokan, Drillmec
To improve equipment output and extend its working life it is essential first to identify equipment problems and evaluate their possible causes. This paper showcases three case studies that make use of machine learning to detect rig inefficiencies, optimize operations and predict failures. The system aims at reducing equipment failures, improving their efficiency, and optimizing their life cycle.

Transforming Operator/Contractor Relationships and Improving Outcomes through Performance Contracts: Trey Adams, Marketing, Sales & Digital Operations, H&P, Donald Day, Marathon Oil.
The evolution of performance contracts sends a united message that while the commercial terms may change over time, the significance of communication, partnership, and commitment, from all parties, will always be paramount to the success of any drilling program, and is key to the drilling industry’s success moving into the future.

12.00 Luncheon & Open Exhibition

13.30 Attracting Capital to the Upstream Oil & Gas Business
Moderators: Brage Johannessen, Sr. Vice President Global Operations, Parker Wellbore, & Michael Strauss, Vice President Drilling MENA, Ensign Energy Services

“The Oil & Gas industry in general is not among the hottest commodities within the investor community these days, and the Drilling Contractor and Oilfield Services segments are maybe the most challenged in that regard.

So, in a cash flow focused environment with limited funding opportunities; who pays for new technology, major rig upgrades or new-build rigs, and who funds capital intensive services assets (e.g., pressure pumping equipment); the rig contractor, the service provider, the customer, the banks or who?”

Moderator: Brage Johannessen,
Sr. Vice President Global Operations, Parker Wellbore		 Moderator: Michael Strauss, Vice President Drilling MENA, Ensign Energy Services

15.00 Networking Break, Poster Session & Open Exhibition 

15.30 Robotics & Digital Solutions

Session Chair: Guido van den Bos, Marine & Construction Business Development Manager, NOV Session Chair: Diego Ferrandes, FSU Area Manager & Marketing Manager, Drillmec S.p.A.

Introducing Robotics to the Drill Floor: Andy McKenzie, Engineering Director, Robotics & New Product Development, NOV
It is time for drilling rig crews, their owners, and customers to enjoy the safety and efficiency benefits realized in other industries through the introduction of Robotics. This presentation will cover the development, testing & availability of a modular and scalable system approach for introduction and deployment of Robotics to drilling rigs.

Digitalizing Information and Workflow Between Operators Well Plans and Offshore Drilling Operations: Esben Thorup, Head of Digital Innovation, Maersk Drilling
Maersk Drilling has in close collaboration with Aker BP and Equinor developed and deployed a digital solution RigFlow, that provides the drilling program info to all involved offshore teams from both the Drilling Contractor, Operator and Service Companies – offshore and onshore – providing the front-line rig crew with the required instructions to drive efficient and transparent rig operations.

17.00 Adjournment

Alternates

An Independent Analysis of Key Contributing Factors in Well Control Incidents: Mark Gillard, Technical Manager, Muhammad Abbas Bhatti, Safe Influx.
This presentation shows an independent analysis of approximately 3,500 reported well control related incidents. Increasing analytical detail will demonstrate where, when and how these events have occurred and most importantly, identified the key contributing factor attributed to each incident.

Innovative Predictive Maintenance Tool with Great Impact on Operational Regularity of Drilling Facilities: Martin Nilsen, Business Development Manager, Archer, Adrian McLellan, Asystom.
By simple installation of wireless beacons without equipment shutdown, the maintenance engineer is given live vibration, temperature and ultrasound measurements. The maintenance team receive trend analyses, conditional awareness and pre-failure alerts, which enable the team to align condition, predict failure and prepare mitigation plans outside critical operations. Major shutdowns and associated cost have been prevented on rotating machineries.

Using Lean to Eliminate Waste in Well Operations: Scott Ewen, Rig Manager, Iain Lauritsen, Justin Easter, Matt Richter, Harri Stevens Diamond Offshore Drilling, Roger Anderson, Luis Bacarreza, Manish Kumar, Shell UK.
The presentation demonstrates the application of Lean in upstream drilling operations whereby the critical path was reduced from P50 to less than P10 thereby making a major contribution towards reducing well delivery time and costs. The presentation will focus on several key projects applied but will focus on the process of how Lean is applied.

Why SIF Prevention is a Fundamental Part of Actively Caring for Employees: Micah Backlund, Director, Health Safety Environment, Helmerich & Payne.
The drilling industry is practically unrecognizable to what it once was fifty years ago, with nearly every aspect transformed through advances in technology, changing work environments, and the evolving global energy landscape. The time has come for our industry to transition from antiquated metrics and instead focus our valuable resources holistically on the prevention of SIFs (serious injuries or fatalities).

SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference Program

