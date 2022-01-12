DRILLBITS
International Drilling Conference Returns to Texas This March

For more than 30 years, the IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference and Exhibition have brought together people and ideas best placed to advance the scientific understanding of drilling in oil and gas exploration and production.

This event is developed by the industry for the industry and is the perfect forum to learn, network, and showcase. It brings together operator companies, contractor firms, and service companies to address challenges and deliver improved performance.

Alternating annually between the US and Europe, the 2022 conference will take place in Galveston, Texas, USA.

International Drilling Conference Agenda

Monday, 7 March

Time Event
0800-1700 Pre-Conference Training Course
1300-1700 Conference Registration
1300-1900 DSATS / ART Symposium and Reception

Wednesday, 9 March

Time Event
0700-1830 Conference Registration
0800-100 Technical Sessions 10-12
1000-1045 Coffee Break on Exhibit Floor
1000-1045 e-Poster Sessions
1000-1700 Exhibition
1045-1200 Plenary Session I
1215-1345 Networking Luncheon
1345-1515 Technical Sessions 13-15
1515-1600 Coffee Break on Exhibit Floor
1515-1600 e-Poster Sessions
1600-1730 Technical Sessions 16-18
1730-1930 Diversity & Inclusion Session with Reception

Thursday, 10 March

Time Event
0800-1000 Technical Sessions 19-21
0800-1215 Conference Registration
1000-1045 Coffee Break
1000-1045 e-Poster Sessions
1045-1215 Plenary Session II
1215-1315 Networking Luncheon
1315-1445 Technical Sessions 22-24
1445-1515 Coffee Break
1515-1615 Technical Sessions 25-27
Register for International Drilling Conference

