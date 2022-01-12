International Drilling Conference Returns to Texas This March

For more than 30 years, the IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference and Exhibition have brought together people and ideas best placed to advance the scientific understanding of drilling in oil and gas exploration and production.

This event is developed by the industry for the industry and is the perfect forum to learn, network, and showcase. It brings together operator companies, contractor firms, and service companies to address challenges and deliver improved performance.

Alternating annually between the US and Europe, the 2022 conference will take place in Galveston, Texas, USA.