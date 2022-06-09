Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Hosts 1st HSE Awards Ceremony

The Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) held their Q2 Chapter meeting on 13 May.

“We had a great turnout!,” said Hisham Zebian, IADC’s Vice President of International Development, Eastern Hemisphere.

“Getting together with industry colleagues to ‘meet, share, and make a difference’ is something we look forward to each quarter,” said Gamboa Higgins, Marketing Manager at Maersk Training Eastern Hemisphere about enjoying the Chapter meeting. “But while the presentations are usually insightful, it was more than just a get-together. The focus on safety during the May meeting was great to see. It’s always nice to speak to new Chapter Members and learn about their business solutions and what they are doing to drive safety in their organizations. It’s also nice to tell people how Maersk Training has been a member of the SAPC for a number of years now, and continues to deliver IADC courses to our client network.”

More Than a Get-Together

The Chapter recognized the positive impact various companies have had in their safety efforts. They are listed below:

Company – Best Recordable Incident Rate (Offshore): Valaris (Operations Team pictured above)

Valaris (Operations Team pictured above) Company – Best Recordable Incident Rate (Onshore): KCA Deutag

KCA Deutag Individual Rig – Best Recordable Incident Rate (Offshore): Foresight – Aryabhatt-1

Foresight – Aryabhatt-1 Individual Rig – Best Recordable Incident Rate (Onshore): KCA Deutag – T51

KCA Deutag – T51 Most Consecutive Years Recordable Incident Free (Offshore): Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Most Consecutive Years Recordable Incident Free (Onshore): KCA Deutag T872

KCA Deutag T872 Best Safety Campaign: Aramark

Interested in Getting Involved?



Contact a Chapter officer at the Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter webpage for more information.