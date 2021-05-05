Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter’s 1st Meeting of 2021 Draws Almost 100

The SAPC (Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter) held their first 2021 chapter meeting at the Dubai Marina Address Hotel on the 11th of February. Given the rapid deployment of COVID-19 vaccines in the UAE, the emirate of Dubai is allowing in-person events. As a result, this first meeting was attended by almost 100 delegates.

The chapter meeting included:

Updates from the new chapter officers about the 2021 plan

An IADC HQ update from Hisham Zebian

Presentations from Borr Drilling, Maersk Training and NOV

Interested in Getting Involved?



Contact a Chapter officer at the Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter webpage for more information.