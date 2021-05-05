DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter’s 1st Meeting of 2021 Draws Almost 100

Topics

The SAPC (Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter) held their first 2021 chapter meeting at the Dubai Marina Address Hotel on the 11th of February. Given the rapid deployment of COVID-19 vaccines in the UAE, the emirate of Dubai is allowing in-person events. As a result, this first meeting was attended by almost 100 delegates.

The chapter meeting included:

Interested in Getting Involved?

Contact a Chapter officer at the Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter webpage for more information.

Submit Your Abstract

Related posts

5 May 2021

Brazil Chapter Gives Back to Macaé

Read more
5 May 2021

Brazil Chapter to Host Mike Dubose for May General Meeting

Read more
5 May 2021

IADC and SPE Begin Planning for Brazil Workforce Safety Conference in November

Read more