Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Holds Q4 Meeting

From Left to Right: William Devoto (SAPC Treasurer), Andrew Stratton (SAPC Info Coordinator), 4 young women who are under Maria’s sponsorship, Maria Conceicao (guest speaker), Wayne Bauer (SAPC Chairman), Christianne Reyes (SAPC Admin & Events Supervisor), Gareth Burrows (SAPC Secretary)

The Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) held its Q4 chapter meeting on 11 November in Dubai, UAE. The meeting began with the following: SAPC Committee updates, SAPC Work Group updates, IADC Regional updates, SAPC Golf Tournament 2023 updates.

SAPC Annual Board Elections then took place, and the current chapter officers renewed their terms for one more year unopposed.

SAPC Board
Chairman Wayne Bauer Vantage Drilling
Vice Chairman Doug McEwan Borr Drilling
Secretary Gareth Burrows Allrig
Treasurer William Devoto Safar Oilfield Supplies
Information Coordinator Andrew Stratton IRE Oil & Gas FZE

After elections, the following presentations were given by guest speakers:

  • Maria Conceicao (Maria Cristina FZE) –  “An Altered Path”
  • Ravi Mishra (Axess Group) – “Changing Landscape in Asset Integrity Management”
  • Davendra Rajcoomar (The Callen Group) – “Safe and Efficient Operations…Consistently!”

Maria Conceicao was accompanied by four young women who shared their dreams and inspirational journeys with the group. Learn more about Maria’s initiatives to help young women here.

Thank you to The Callen Group for sponsoring this meeting!

IADC SAPC Q1 Meeting will be on 10 February 2023. Agenda and invites will be sent out in January 2023. Please RSVP (email info@sapc-iadc.org) to have your name added to the expected attendee list, and to allow for efficient planning for catering.

SAPC LinkedIn

