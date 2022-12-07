Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Holds Q4 Meeting

The Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) held its Q4 chapter meeting on 11 November in Dubai, UAE. The meeting began with the following: SAPC Committee updates, SAPC Work Group updates, IADC Regional updates, SAPC Golf Tournament 2023 updates.

SAPC Annual Board Elections then took place, and the current chapter officers renewed their terms for one more year unopposed.

SAPC Board

Chairman Wayne Bauer Vantage Drilling Vice Chairman Doug McEwan Borr Drilling Secretary Gareth Burrows Allrig Treasurer William Devoto Safar Oilfield Supplies Information Coordinator Andrew Stratton IRE Oil & Gas FZE

After elections, the following presentations were given by guest speakers: