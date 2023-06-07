Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Holds Q2 Meeting & HSE Awards

On 11 May, IADC’s Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter held their Q2 meeting and HSE Awards for 2022. Opening remarks were given by SAPC Chairman, Wayne Bauer, followed by updates regarding committees, work groups, IADC corporate, and next year’s SAPC golf tournament.
The following presentations were given by guest speakers:
Clarence Ellis, Taxnomics
Tax – Industry Focus
Martyn Cowie, Tyde Digital
Making Technology Practical
Hiam Saad & Ian Hunt, 3T Energy Group
Transforming Training with VR Technology
CONGRATULATIONS to the following 2022 HSE Award Winners!
🏆 SAFETY PERFORMANCE AWARDS 🏆
Recognition of Recordable Incident Rates
Best Offshore Drilling Contractor: Foresight Group
Best Onshore Drilling Contractor: KCA Deutag
Best Offshore Drilling Rig: Sapphire Driller (VANTAGE DRILLING)
Best Onshore Drilling Rig: Rig T92 (KCA Deutag)
Recognition for the Number of Consecutive Years Recordable Incident Free
Best Offshore Drilling Rig: AL-WAJBA (Gulf Drilling International)
Best Onshore Drilling Rig: Rig T51 (KCA Deutag)
🏆 SAFETY INITIATIVE AWARDS 🏆
Best Drilling Contractor: KCA Deutag
Highly Commendable Drilling Contractor: Gulf Drilling International
Best Non-Drilling Contractor (> 250 Employees Globally): ATPI
Highly Commendable Non-Drilling Contractor (> 250 Employees Globally): NOV DOWNHOLE
Highly Commendable Non-Drilling Contractor (> 250 Employees Globally): Specialist Services
Best Non-Drilling Contractor (< 250 Employees Globally): IRE Oil & Gas FZE / Beneple