Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Holds Q2 Meeting & HSE Awards

On 11 May, IADC’s Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter held their Q2 meeting and HSE Awards for 2022. Opening remarks were given by SAPC Chairman, Wayne Bauer, followed by updates regarding committees, work groups, IADC corporate, and next year’s SAPC golf tournament.

The following presentations were given by guest speakers:

Clarence Ellis, Taxnomics

Tax – Industry Focus

Martyn Cowie, Tyde Digital

Making Technology Practical

Hiam Saad & Ian Hunt, 3T Energy Group

Transforming Training with VR Technology