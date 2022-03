As for the SAPC it was on the 11th of February, the chapter meeting was at the Dubai Address Marina Hotel, a half day event which included the chapters update on the Golf tournament, the workgroups, I gave an IADC HQ update, and then there were 4 presentations from KCAD, Cansco Well Control, Evolution U and Applus Velosi. The chapter meeting was attended by around 85 delegates, and we had the usual cocktail reception at the end of it.