Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Holds Q1 Meeting

On 10th February 2023, the IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) held its Q1 meeting in Dubai. Opening remarks were given by SAPC Chairman, Wayne Bauer, followed by updates regarding committees, work groups, IADC corporate, and the upcoming SAPC golf tournament.
The following presentations were made by guest speakers:
Dr Nosa Aihie
Regional Medical Director, Offshore and Medical Services, Middle East – International SOS
Topic: Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Offshore – Helping to improve health care delivery onboard
Harry Amos & Paris Norris
Brothers N’ Oars
Topic: The Great Pacific Race
Erland Bassoe
Chairman – Esgian
Topic: The Offshore Drilling Market: 2022 finishes strong, but 2023 will be stronger
Jan Egil Hjelle
General Manager – CONTITECH
Topic: CONTITECH – Hoses for oil & gas A networking reception followed the presentations.
___________________________
SAPC Next Meeting:
12th May 2023
14:30hrs to 17:30hrs
Location to be confirmed