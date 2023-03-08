Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Holds Q1 Meeting

On 10th February 2023, the IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) held its Q1 meeting in Dubai. Opening remarks were given by SAPC Chairman, Wayne Bauer, followed by updates regarding committees, work groups, IADC corporate, and the upcoming SAPC golf tournament.

The following presentations were made by guest speakers:

Dr Nosa Aihie

Regional Medical Director, Offshore and Medical Services, Middle East – International SOS

Topic: Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Offshore – Helping to improve health care delivery onboard

Harry Amos & Paris Norris

Brothers N’ Oars

Topic: The Great Pacific Race

Erland Bassoe

Chairman – Esgian

Topic: The Offshore Drilling Market: 2022 finishes strong, but 2023 will be stronger



Jan Egil Hjelle

General Manager – CONTITECH

Topic: CONTITECH – Hoses for oil & gas A networking reception followed the presentations.

___________________________

SAPC Next Meeting:

12th May 2023

14:30hrs to 17:30hrs

Location to be confirmed