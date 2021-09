Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter to Hold Q3 Meeting Tomorrow

The SAPC (Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter) will have their Q3 Chapter Meeting tomorrow.

There are four guests speakers on the agenda from Deloitte & Touche, CCA Consulting, Seadrill Limited, and Red Wing Shoe & Safety Company.

Event Details

SAPC Quarterly Meeting

2 September 2021

The Westin Hotel, Dubai Marina

13:30 – 16:30

SAPC Meeting Agenda for 2 September

Opening Remarks – Wayne Bauer (SAPC Chairman)

IADC Updates – Hisham Zebian (VP, Eastern Hemisphere)

Speaker: “Unified In Country Value (ICV) Program“ – Faeza Sohawan (UAE ICV Leader Deloitte & Touche (M.E.))

– Faeza Sohawan (UAE ICV Leader Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)) Guest Speaker: “ESG, CSR’s Successor“ – Rosemary Strestik (Managing Partner, CCA Consulting)

– Rosemary Strestik (Managing Partner, CCA Consulting) Speaker: “Fit for the future: How we are applying safety, innovation and sustainability to our operations“ – Jerry Dokos (Director Of Engineering, Seadrill Limited)

– Jerry Dokos (Director Of Engineering, Seadrill Limited) Speaker: “Slip Sliding Away: A guide to slip resistance in safety footwear“ – Tom Andrews (Territory Sales Mananager Red Wing Shoe & Safety Company)

– Tom Andrews (Territory Sales Mananager Red Wing Shoe & Safety Company) Details on next SAPC Meeting – Open Discussion Period

Interested in Getting Involved?



Contact a Chapter officer at the Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter webpage for more information.