Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Elects Wayne Bauer as 2021 Chair

With 15 years of experience in the industry and the region, we’re excited for Mr. Bauer & the SAPC Chapter’s 2021 plans to implement surveys and HSE Awards as well as re-instituting the annual Golf Tournament which was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Mr. Bauer showed optimism at the coming year, saying, “There is a lot to look forward to in 2021 from new COVID-19 vaccines to unrestricted travel returning, but one thing is certain – 2021 promises to be an exciting time for the Chapter and the industry as a whole!”

The entire proceedings were streamed live to those unable to attend.