Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Elects Wayne Bauer as 2021 Chair

During the Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter’s (SAPC) final meeting in November 2020, Chapter Members voted for their new leadership. They selected industry veteran Wayne Bauer, Director of QHSE at Vantage Drilling, as Chairman for 2021.
During the Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter’s (SAPC) final meeting in November 2020, Chapter Members voted for their new leadership. They selected industry veteran Wayne Bauer, Director of QHSE at Vantage Drilling, as Chairman for 2021.
With 15 years of experience in the industry and the region, we’re excited for Mr. Bauer & the SAPC Chapter’s 2021 plans to implement surveys and HSE Awards as well as re-instituting the annual Golf Tournament which was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Mr. Bauer showed optimism at the coming year, saying, “There is a lot to look forward to in 2021 from new COVID-19 vaccines to unrestricted travel returning, but one thing is certain – 2021 promises to be an exciting time for the Chapter and the industry as a whole!”
The entire proceedings were streamed live to those unable to attend.
Send comments/questions to drillbits@iadc.org.