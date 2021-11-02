Southeast Asia Chapter’s Holds AGM Yesterday

IADC’s Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) conducted its final Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday 2 November 2021.

Despite the fact that the industry is still fighting through the challenges presented by the pandemic, IADC’s Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) is finishing the year with an optimistic sense of momentum and recovery.

With that, the SEAC Leadership has organized a session that will aim to give back to its Members – Chapter leadership has specially arranged for David Adams, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the fields of Corporate Branding and Brand Strategy, to facilitate a workshop on how to bring an outside-in perspective to a sales approach, marketing, and branding, and how to apply a customer-centric mindset.

Additionally, Paul Ezekiel, Senior Rig Market Analyst from Westwood Energy, will present a market update on the drilling industry. And lastly, changes within the SEAC’s Leadership will be formalized and take nominations for the 2nd Vice-Chairman seat that will come available at the end of the year.

Moving ahead into 2022, the SEAC remains committed and well positioned to timely serve its Members and industry with the needful open discussion forum – to Connect, Collaborate and Create positive outcomes for the topics of interest and issues in the region.

Interested in Getting Involved in the Southeast Asia Chapter?



For any further inquiries, please contact Chit Hlaing, SEAC Liaison at chit.hlaing@iadc.org.