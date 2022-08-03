Southeast Asia Chapter Hosts Upcoming Meeting/Networking Event

DRILLBITS
In conjunction with the upcoming IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition hosted by PTTEP on 9-10 August 2022, the IADC Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) will be hosting their next meeting and networking event. The in-person event will be held on the evening of Wednesday, 10 August 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand at the Conrad Hotel – Beverly Hills Room.

17:00 – 17:30         Welcoming & Registration

17:30 – 18:30         SEAC Meeting

18:30 – 19:30         Networking & Reception

The agenda will consist of general chapter updates including a timely report on progress with the Chapter’s vision and plans to initiate the SEAC HSE Awards scheme/program; a special keynote address from PTTEP by Benjamin Choo, Senior VP – Well Engineering & Operations Division; and an IADC Global Update from IADC HQ by Mike DuBose, Senior VP – International Development.

A message from Arthur Russi, IADC SEAC Chairman, and Chit Hlaing, IADC Regional Director – Asia Pacific:

“With optimism and opportunities slowly returning, it is an opportune time to meet with industry colleagues and the drilling leadership in Thailand which is why we look forward to seeing you all there!”

If you plan to attend the SEAC Event, please RSVP so the Chapter can prepare for the social and networking opportunities. You can RSVP by emailing Chit Hlaing at chit.hlaing@iadc.org.

If you’re interested in registering for the 2-day IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition, you can do so here.

