Southeast Asia Chapter Hosts Upcoming Meeting/Networking Event

In conjunction with the upcoming IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition hosted by PTTEP on 9-10 August 2022, the IADC Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) will be hosting their next meeting and networking event. The in-person event will be held on the evening of Wednesday, 10 August 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand at the Conrad Hotel – Beverly Hills Room.

17:00 – 17:30 Welcoming & Registration

17:30 – 18:30 SEAC Meeting

18:30 – 19:30 Networking & Reception

The agenda will consist of general chapter updates including a timely report on progress with the Chapter’s vision and plans to initiate the SEAC HSE Awards scheme/program; a special keynote address from PTTEP by Benjamin Choo, Senior VP – Well Engineering & Operations Division; and an IADC Global Update from IADC HQ by Mike DuBose, Senior VP – International Development.

A message from Arthur Russi, IADC SEAC Chairman, and Chit Hlaing, IADC Regional Director – Asia Pacific: