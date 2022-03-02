Young Professionals Subcommittee of South Central Asia Chapter Hosting 1st Meeting Next Week

Last month, IADC’s South Central Asia (SCA) Chapter formed a Young Professional Subcommittee, focused on fostering the next generation of the energy industries’ leader. The SCA Chapter has announced the formation of the IADC SCAC YP subcommittee in the presence of Dr. Alka Mittal, CMD of ONGC, Mr. O. P. Singh, Chairman of IADC SCAC & T&FS Director ONGC, and Mr. Mike Dubose, Vice President of IADC.

The mission of the Young Professionals Subcommittee is to develop the next generation of drilling leaders by fostering engagement among young professionals. The Subcommittee will be co-chaired by Akshay Manjramkar and Akshata Berry with Shreya Singh serving as a Co-chair for the women leaders alliance.

These proactive YPs have already met 20+ companies and successfully recruited 40+ young professionals for our upcoming events since we launched. To reach out to more young professionals, feel free to check out their LinkedIn Page.



First Meeting Next Week

In accordance with the agenda, IADC’s newest subcommittee will hold its first virtual meeting on Friday 11th March 2022 at 6:30 pm IST (tentatively).

The topic for the first webinar will be “Energy as a catalyst for women’s economic empowerment”.