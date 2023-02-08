DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




South Central Asia Chapter Young Professionals Host First In-Person Meeting

Topics

On 13 January, IADC South Central Asia Chapter (SCAC) Young Professionals (YP) Subcommittee held its first in-person meeting at ONGC in Mumbai, India. The successful event had 10 participating companies and over 70 attendees, including officers of the IADC SCAC and the IADC MIT Student Chapter. The event included insightful presentations, lively discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities.

The event consisted of three main parts: 

(1) Welcome and introduction of IADC SCAC YP Subcommittee 

(2) Presentations on new emerging technologies 

(3) “How I Made It” session 

Thank you to the event sponsors YNM Pan Global Trade Pvt. Ltd. and CVS Multi Services Private Limited.

IADC SCAC Young Professionals Subcommittee - LinkedIn

Photos from IADC SCAC YP Subcommittee Meeting

Related posts

8 February 2023

IADC Student Chapters Participate in Patterson-UTI Rig Visit

Read more
8 February 2023

From the President: IADC is an Association by our Members, for our Members

Read more
8 February 2023

Accreditation Updates for February 2023

Read more