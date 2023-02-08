South Central Asia Chapter Young Professionals Host First In-Person Meeting

On 13 January, IADC South Central Asia Chapter (SCAC) Young Professionals (YP) Subcommittee held its first in-person meeting at ONGC in Mumbai, India. The successful event had 10 participating companies and over 70 attendees, including officers of the IADC SCAC and the IADC MIT Student Chapter. The event included insightful presentations, lively discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities.

The event consisted of three main parts:

(1) Welcome and introduction of IADC SCAC YP Subcommittee

(2) Presentations on new emerging technologies

(3) “How I Made It” session

Thank you to the event sponsors YNM Pan Global Trade Pvt. Ltd. and CVS Multi Services Private Limited.