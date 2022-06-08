Social Media Influencers Tell the Industry’s Story at Drilling Onshore Panel

Social media platforms are a key component for the oil and gas industry as it looks to promote its work to new audiences, particularly the younger audiences that will make up its future workforce. Several social media influencers described the significance of effectively communicating their experience at the 2022 Drilling Onshore Conference with industry executives, members and oilfield production dealers.

Panelists included:

Jamie Elrod and Massiel Diez with Flipping the Barrel

JP Warren with Connection Crüe

Jake Corely with Digital Wildcatters

In an interview with Drilling Contractor magazine, Jake Corley, Co-Founder of Digital Wildcatters, spoke about the steps the industry can take to stand out within a fragmented social media landscape. Mr Corley also explained the importance of producing content that can resonate among potential followers who do not work within the industry.

