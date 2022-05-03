Smart Contracting Vendor Found

Smart contracts are rapidly revolutionizing how we do business by making everything as transparent and reliable as possible.

What are Smart Contracts

Smart contracts are basically programmed agreements. Whereas a traditional contract is written in text for human comprehension and enforcement, smart contracts are lines of code that will automatically execute whenever the contactual conditions are satisfied. As a result, they facilitate, verify, and enforce private agreements. Businesses and users use smart contracts to group autonomous transactions as single “rules” that define the terms of a transaction.

Are Smart Contracts better than Normal Contracts?

Traditional contracts rely on the good faith of each party to satisfy the terms of the contract. In essence, each side has to “keep up their side of the bargain.” Smart contracts take the guesswork out of when a company has delivered the promised goods or services to the payor or when a vendor is owed for services rendered. As an impartial “third-party,” the smart contract (i.e., a program) is stored on the blockchain as an immutable digital ledger visible to both sides of the agreement. Blockchains are a distributed ledger technology that eliminates the need for a centralized system to provide trust and validation. These blockchain ledgers also save time and money with more efficient systems without disputes due to these digitized records. Given the complexity of the oil and gas value chain as well as the numerous parties participating in any single project, smart contracts streamline enforcement by minimizing the human agents verifying/enforcing the contract terms.

How are Smart Contracts Enforced

Since smart contracts consist of lines of code that visibly reside on this impartial third-party ledger blockchain, they are trusted executors of automated computer commands. To develop the auto-scripted arrangements, developers code conditional commands (called “movement clauses”) to take action when predefined events happen. By encoding these conditions into a sequence of computer commands, each party agree to the automated enforcement of the smart contract itself.

Smart Contracts and Drilling Contractors

Smart contracting offers an opportunity to shorten the length of time from invoice to payment, with a process that can be tailored for daily review and approval. As such, IADC recently identified and licensed a vendor capable of providing smart contracting services – a solution designed to shorten the length of time from invoice to payment, with a daily review and approval process. A second licensed vendor is anticipated in coming weeks.