Singapore’s Maritime & Port Authority Bans Use of Open Loop Scrubbers in Port Waters

In anticipation of IMO’s low sulphur fuel requirements that will come into force on 1 January, 2020, the Maritime & Port Authority in Singapore recently announced that it will prohibit the use of open loop sulphur scrubber technology from being used within the waters of Singapore.

As one of the means to comply with the low sulphur emission requirements, scrubber technology is being considered by a significant number of maritime operators, particularly for existing vessels where such technology would allow for the continued use of current machinery. However, scrubber operation produces a sulphur precipitate that administrations are increasingly questioning when open loop systems provide for disposal into the water column. Singapore is one of the first maritime administrations to go on record for prohibiting the practice.

