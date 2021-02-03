Robinson Drilling of Texas Takes on A&M Student Intern in Time of COVID

Any economic downturn is going to see a decrease in internships available for summer, but COVID-19 caused a much greater cancellation of 2020 internship programs across the industry. Most companies finally and fully experienced the intensity of what an O&G downturn is like in almost every sector of the economy. The liability, logistics and uncertainty of how COVID-19 would impact the work environment through the remainder of the year was reason enough for many corporations to cancel their summer internships last spring.

Robinson Drilling of Texas, Ltd. initiated a plan in the middle of COVID-19 to keep its commitment to Noah Harrison, a Texas A&M Petroleum Engineering student busy, learning, and paid from May 11- July 31 2020.

Initially kept at home for logistical reasons, Harrison performed research assignments to benefit Robinson, but the bulk of his first 5 weeks was focused on interviewing Vice Presidents, Drilling Managers and Superintendents with in-depth conversations over the phone and Zoom. He consulted with IADC for a list of relevant questions to ask and developed other subjects to discuss accordingly.

As the summer progressed, the COVID-19 protocols Robinson Drilling observed, and nationwide slowdown of the virus, provided a safe system for more hands-on experiences. COVID-19 safety protocols were still enforced, but Noah was brought to West Texas in a Phase 2 of his summer internship.

What Noah was itching to do most of all was work on a drilling rig. After some internal consultation, the Managing Partner and Superintendent decided to allow Noah the month of July on a rig. He reported to our Superintendent during July, and the two Rig Managers, as well as his shift driller.

A lot of contributors made Noah Harrison’s 2020 internship a success in the age of COVID-19 including Robinson Drilling’s vendors, customers, employees, Lone Star College, and the IADC who offered their unique services and expertise in the process.