Robertson: Staying the Course

2020 IADC Chair Julie Robertson reflects on the year in the November/December issue of Drilling Contractor magazine.

“With the tumult of 2020, IADC knew that coming together would be more important than ever.”

A theme throughout the year, Robertson again stresses the resilience of our industry and provides some examples. IADC and it’s Members partnered with a multitude of trade groups and organizations on advocacy efforts around the globe. When meeting in-person became impossible, we quickly shifted to virtual, continuing to share best practices and get the work done via virtual Conferences and Committee meetings. In order to keep critical well control training going, IADC leveraged an existing platform to offer WellSharp Live as a virtual delivery option.

Robertson offers a “thanks” to our rig crews, emphasizing their ability to be agile and flexible problem-solvers on a daily basis. She concludes her reflection on the double Black Swan events on 2020 with a message of pride and hope.

“We should be proud of the accomplishments of our association and our members during the past 80 years and can look forward to even greater results in the future.”