Remote Operations to be Discussed at World Drilling Conference in Paris

Topics

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the industry’s digitization and acceptance of remote drilling operations as part of their on-site solutions. After 2 years of the industry adjusting and planning ahead to scale remote operations, it’s important to understand the standards, capabilities, and logistics of remote drilling operations.

The 2022 World Drilling Conference has a numerous sessions on remote operations. The World Drilling Conference is a leadership event for well professionals, which will explore our industry’s challenges and opportunities from a strategic, leadership perspective. The conference will examine improving the value proposition from multiple perspectives – technology, diversity, contracting, collaboration, digital solutions, and more for all stakeholders. Through high-level panels and speakers and through cutting-edge technical papers, the conference will chart each inflection point and trace the path to the industry’s future.

Remote Drilling Operations

In this session, we will aim at demonstrating the successes that various companies have had in unlocking the opportunities and ultimate value-add that remote operations offers for various stakeholders in the value chain.

Session Chairs

Marta Lafuente, Regional Sales Manager, NOV – Grant Prideco Michael Reimer Mortensen, Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial, Maersk Drilling

Drilling Interoperability Standards: Wellsite Process Automation: Mark Carrier, Principal Engineer, Real Time Innovations RTI, Darryl Fett, TotalEnergies, Erich Cayeux, Norce Research, Mark Anderson, Ensign, Hans-Uwe Brackel, Dmitriy Dasheyskiy, Baker Hughes, Moray Laing, Halliburton, Clinton Chapman, Loic Hoarau, Schlumberger.
Drilling and Wells Interoperability Standards will benefit O&G supply/value chain and will enable scaling of process automation at the wellsite and the development of viable business models for digitalization. Reducing costs associated with development of products for wellbore construction these standards will allow participation of new players and support innovation.

Remote Operation of Drilling Equipment Enhances Well Control Capabilities; Keeping Personnel Safe and Protecting Assets: Tony DeSalvo, Drilling Solutions Operations Manager, Ensign
Ensign used a well control incident to demonstrate the benefits of secure remote connectivity to the rig’s control system, operating the mud pumps remotely after the rig had been evacuated.

Reducing POB by Digitising Logistics – Results From An Offshore Pilot: Ann Jorid Haugland, Head of Automation and Digitalization & Susanne Håland, Lead Functional Architect, HMH
We have developed and piloted a digital logistics system to streamline work processes, reduce errors, and facilitate reduced staffing offshore. We also aim to integrate data with interested parties. This involves multiple work processes, roles and actors, cross-system integrations, and onshore interaction. By implementing such a complex system, we gained experience that we think more people can benefit from.

For more information, including how to join and who to contact with questions, visit the 2022 World Drilling Conference page on the IADC website.

World Drilling Conference Program

