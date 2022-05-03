Remote Operations to be Discussed at World Drilling Conference in Paris

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the industry’s digitization and acceptance of remote drilling operations as part of their on-site solutions. After 2 years of the industry adjusting and planning ahead to scale remote operations, it’s important to understand the standards, capabilities, and logistics of remote drilling operations.

The 2022 World Drilling Conference has a numerous sessions on remote operations. The World Drilling Conference is a leadership event for well professionals, which will explore our industry’s challenges and opportunities from a strategic, leadership perspective. The conference will examine improving the value proposition from multiple perspectives – technology, diversity, contracting, collaboration, digital solutions, and more for all stakeholders. Through high-level panels and speakers and through cutting-edge technical papers, the conference will chart each inflection point and trace the path to the industry’s future.